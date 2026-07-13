Texas man extradited from Qatar to face fraud, money-laundering charges

Abdullah Anwar, 28, of Garland, Texas, was extradited from Qatar to the United States on July 10 to face charges of conspiracy to transport stolen property in interstate and foreign commerce, conspiracy to commit mail fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Prosecutors allege Anwar fled to Pakistan while on pretrial release after a federal grand jury indicted him in 2021. He was later arrested in Qatar and is being held in Collin County, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas.

The case is part of a Homeland Security Task Force investigation, a multiagency initiative targeting transnational criminal organizations involved in fraud, money laundering, human trafficking and smuggling.

FBI Director Kash Patel stated that investigators believe Anwar was part of a money-laundering network linked to more than $1 billion in losses over five years. Patel said Anwar had been a fugitive since 2021, after an FBI Dallas investigation targeting fraudulent identity-production operations, counterfeit device manufacturers and cargo-theft rings.

The Justice Department credited Qatari authorities with assisting in Anwar’s arrest and extradition.