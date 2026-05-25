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WATCH: Four Hezbollah terrorists killed in IDF strikes

The Israeli military also targeted observation assets used against troops.

May 25, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel Defense Forces soldiers during operations in Southern Lebanon, March 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel Defense Forces soldiers during operations in Southern Lebanon, March 2026. Credit: IDF.
( May 25, 2026 / JNS )

Four Hezbollah terrorists were killed in an Israeli Air Force strike in Southern Lebanon on Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday.

Troops on Saturday identified the terrorists entering what the IDF described as Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure, and the strike was carried out shortly afterward, killing those inside.

The military also released additional footage showing what the IDF said was Multidimensional Unit forces targeting and killing a Hezbollah terrorist riding a motorcycle near Israeli troops.

In a separate development, the IDF said it had struck several observation devices used by Hezbollah to monitor and direct attacks against Israeli forces.

Hezbollah
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