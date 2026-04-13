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Trump signs legislation helping families recover Nazi-looted art

Joel Greenberg of Art Ashes told JNS that “it sends a very important message to the world that the crimes of the Holocaust, no matter how many years have passed, will not be forgotten.”

Apr. 13, 2026
Aaron Bandler

Trump signs legislation helping families recover Nazi-looted art

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U.S. Capitol Building in Spring
U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. Credit: Olichel/Pixabay.
( Apr. 13, 2026 / JNS )

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday signed into law legislation aimed at helping Holocaust survivors and their families recover artwork looted by the Nazis.

The bill, the Holocaust Expropriated Art Recovery Act of 2025, will remove a “sunset” provision from a 2016 law of the same name, which was scheduled to expire on Dec. 31, 2026. The measure ensures claims can continue to be heard and limits the use of procedural defenses—such as statutes of limitations—that have often led courts to dismiss cases without considering their merits.

The bipartisan bill passed Congress unanimously in March after clearing both chambers.

Joel Greenberg, president of the nonprofit Art Ashes, which assists families seeking to recover Nazi-looted art, told JNS that the signing of the law is significant for Holocaust survivors and their families, particularly on the eve of Yom Hashoah.

“It’s very important because it sends a very important message to the world that the crimes of the Holocaust, no matter how many years have passed, will not be forgotten,” he said.

Greenberg told JNS it is essential that the new law “has no sunset.”

“A number of museums, dealers, collectors knew the deadline and were not displaying the Nazi-looted art, so they were just waiting for the law to expire, and now it will never expire,” he said. “Many of the loopholes that the courts over the last 10 years have read into the HEAR Act have been closed by this new extension.”

One of the loopholes that was closed is a legal doctrine known as “laches,” under which courts dismiss a case when families wait too long to file a claim, even if the statute of limitations hasn’t expired, Greenberg said.

“Every survivor and their family will have the right to have their case heard purely on the merits, which means whether the art actually was looted from their families,” Greenberg told JNS.

Matt Brooks, CEO of the Republican Jewish Coalition, stated that “President Trump has consistently proven to be the best friend of the Jewish people ever to occupy the Oval Office, and his signature today ratifies the truth: the passage of time can never diminish the injustice of crimes committed by the Nazis and their collaborators during the Holocaust.”

Holocaust
Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler is an award-winning national reporter at JNS based in Los Angeles. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, he worked for nearly eight years at the Jewish Journal, and before that, at the Daily Wire.
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