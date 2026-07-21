More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Dem congressmen demand Malaysia cease ‘hunt down’ of Jews

“It is totally unacceptable that a head of government has publicly declared that his country will hunt down and expel citizens of our close ally based solely on their nationality,” the members of Congress wrote.

Andrew Bernard
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio poses for photos as he meets with Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur on July 10, 2025. Photo by Mandel Ngan/ POOL/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio poses for photos as he meets with Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur on July 10, 2025. Photo by Mandel Ngan/ POOL/AFP via Getty Images.
(July 21, 2026 / JNS)

Eight Democratic congressmen wrote to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday calling on him to force Malaysia to cease its “hunt down” of Jews.

Reps. Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) and Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) led the letter, in which they wrote that “Jews around the world have seen this playbook” after Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said last week that his government would track down and deport Israeli citizens in the country.

“Malaysia’s refusal to recognize Israel is troubling enough,” the congressmen wrote. “But, it is totally unacceptable that a head of government has publicly declared that his country will hunt down and expel citizens of our close ally based solely on their nationality. It should not be underwritten by the American taxpayer.”

“This is also a government that maintains open ties with Hamas,” they wrote. “Hamas fighters have even trained on Malaysian soil. The Malaysian government welcomes terrorists while targeting Jews.”

In July, an anonymous Malaysian group called Malaysian Protest 4 Palestine accused the tech startup company Network School of hosting Israeli dual-passport holders.

In response, Anwar said “if there are Israeli nationals involved, they will be deported immediately because Malaysia does not recognise Israel,” the Straits Times reported.

Balaji Srinivasan, Network School’s founder and a prominent Silicon Valley investor, wrote on Thursday that the company had invested about $25 million in Malaysia and that after investigating, “Malaysian authorities confirmed to the press on July 15 that they checked 266 physical passports in our community, and ‘all those inspected possessed valid immigration documents.’”

“If you don’t want our investment, or those of our colleagues at billion dollar funds and trillion dollar companies, we will of course respect your wishes, and reallocate our capital to other countries instead,” Balaji wrote.

On Thursday, Malaysian regulators revoked Network School’s operating license.

The congressmen who signed the letter to Rubio, who also included Reps. Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.), Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.), Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.), Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) and Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.), urged the secretary to review the United States’ security and economic relationship with Malaysia “to ensure that it is serving the best interests of the United States.”

“Should Malaysia refuse to reverse this discriminatory policy within 15 days, we urge you to suspend international military education and training funding,” they wrote.

U.S. Politics
Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard is the Washington correspondent for JNS.org.
EXPLORE JNS
Rubio Ayman Safadi Jordan
U.S. News
Trump announces new reciprocal trade agreement with Jordan
The deal builds on the two countries’ existing free trade pact while expanding market access for U.S. exporters and deepening economic and security cooperation.
July 21, 2026
Hundreds of women whose lives have been affected by terrorism and war gather for OneFamily’s annual Women’s Empowerment Day at Jerusalem’s Ramada Hotel, July 21, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of OneFamily.
Healing Together
OneFamily gathering offers healing and hope to women scarred by terror and war
Hundreds of bereaved mothers, widows, sisters and caregivers came together in Jerusalem during the Nine Days to find strength in shared loss and resilience.
July 21, 2026
Sharon Altshul
Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.Y.), a member of the House Financial Services Committee, questions Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during a hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill, in Washington, D.C., on June 24, 2025. Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.
U.S. News
House panel advances intelligence bill requiring new Iran threat assessment
The measure would require the director of national intelligence to produce a new National Intelligence Estimate on Iran, including an unclassified summary.
July 21, 2026
U.S. President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at a FIFA reception at Trump Tower, in New York City, on July 17, 2026. Credit: Daniel Torok/White House.
U.S. News
Trump says ‘we’re not leaving’ Iran
‘If we left right now, it would take Iran 20, 25 years to rebuild,’ the U.S. president said. ‘And we’re not finished at all.’
July 21, 2026
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announces the “OPEN for Small Business” legislative package at La Bodega in the Bronx borough of New York City, on July 20, 2026. Credit: Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office
U.S. News
Mamdani denies outreach to Iran envoy, defends push to arrest Netanyahu
The New York City mayor said his administration did not initiate contact with Iran’s U.N. ambassador while reiterating that the city is reviewing whether it could enforce an International Criminal Court warrant against the Israeli prime minister.
July 21, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Adir Schwartz presents Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Amichai Chikli with an award recognizing his work defending Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as JCAP founder and chairman Chaim Silberstein looks at the organization’s Jerusalem headquarters, July 20, 2026. Photo by Atara Beck.
JCAP Warning
JCAP report warns of Erdoğan’s phased plan to conquer Jerusalem
Unveiling the findings at its new office in Jerusalem, the think tank said its analysis of a 758-page Turkish government document points to a long-term strategy that threatens Israel, the Middle East and the free world.
July 21, 2026
Atara Beck
Trump Iraq Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi
JNS TV / JLMinute
Is the Middle East heading toward a wider war?
July 21, 2026 09:50 AM
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Hear, O’ Israel!
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Anti-Zionism is the most racist ideology in the world
Benjamin Kerstein