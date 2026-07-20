US embassy in Bahrain warns Iran could target central Manama

The U.S. embassy in Bahrain has information indicating the Iranian regime may target “unspecified locations in central Manama,” the State Department said on Monday.

The embassy urged Americans in Bahrain to remain vigilant, follow instructions from local authorities and review its latest security updates.

“If you hear a loud explosion, or if sirens are activated, immediately seek cover,” the embassy said in the security alert.

The embassy warned that fragments from intercepted missiles or drones could pose a “significant risk” and urged people to stay away from fallen debris.

It also advised Americans to avoid protests, large gatherings and areas with a heavy police presence, remain aware of their surroundings and monitor official sources and major news outlets.

The State Department on Saturday urged Americans worldwide, particularly those in the Middle East, to exercise increased caution, citing heightened regional tensions “with the potential for unforeseen escalation.”

The warning followed Iranian missile and drone attacks on military facilities in Jordan on Friday that killed two U.S. service members. A third service member remains missing.

The U.S. embassy in Jerusalem issued a similar warning on Saturday, advising Americans in the Middle East to “exercise increased caution” because of heightened regional tensions.

It advised U.S. citizens against traveling to the Gaza Strip, northern Israel and Israel’s border with Egypt, except for the Taba Crossing.