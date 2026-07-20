US military finds ‘unidentified remains’ at Jordan base attacked by Iran

U.S. military personnel have found “unidentified remains” at the Jordan base where an Iranian aerial attack killed two American service members and left another missing on July 17, U.S. Central Command said on Sunday.

“After a thorough search, U.S. military personnel found unidentified remains at the location earlier today. An examination process to verify the remains is ongoing,” CENTCOM stated.

It added that it is withholding additional information, including the identities of the missing and fallen service members, out of respect for the families during the notification process.

The U.S. military also said that “a U.S. service member in northern Iraq was killed in action July 18 during a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone.”

Another service member is being treated for a “minor injury,” CENTCOM said.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday the military struck the Islamic regime “very hard again” that night in honor of the service members killed in Jordan.

“We did that in honor of the probably three—it’s probably three as opposed to two—great patriots,” he told reporters after touching down at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told journalists on Sunday that the service members were killed after a “missile got through.”

“We shot down almost all the missiles. One leaked through, hit the wrong place, and tragically, and it’s heartbreaking,” Rubio said. “We also lost a service member in Iraq unrelated to combat.”

“We are grateful that we have people like that serving us, both those who we have lost and those who at this very moment are on the watch defending our interests around the world,” he added.