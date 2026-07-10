More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

US negotiations with Iran will continue, Trump says

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue ‘talks,’” the U.S. president stated. “We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the ceasefire is over.”

Trump Versailles Iran agreement MoU
U.S. President Donald Trump signs a memorandum of understanding between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America at the Palace of Versailles, France, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, June 17, 2026. Credit: Daniel Torok/White House.
(July 10, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that his administration would resume negotiations with Iran after the United States carried out another round of military strikes against the Islamic Republic earlier in the week.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue ‘talks,’” Trump wrote. “We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the ceasefire is over.”

The United States attacked some 90 military targets in Iran on Wednesday in response to Iranian strikes on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The prior day, the U.S. military struck more than 80 targets in the Islamic Republic.

Speaking at a NATO summit in Ankara that day, Trump called Iranian leaders “scum” and said that negotiating with them was “a waste of time.”

Iran responded on Thursday with missile and drone attacks directed at U.S. forces in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait and Qatar. All of the attacks appear to have been intercepted.

Iranian leaders have said that they are willing to continue tit-for-tat strikes and attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz until the United States accedes to its demands on control of the vital energy corridor.

“Let me put it plainly. If you strike, you’ll get hit,” Iranian Parliament speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf wrote. “The Strait of Hormuz will only open with ‘Iranian arrangements,’ not American threats.”

Iran
EXPLORE JNS
Pro-Palestinian, Anti-Israel Protest at New York University
U.S. News
Report: Universities with more foreign-worker visas saw ‘significantly more’ anti-Israel protests
“If your intro professor talks about how evil capitalism is and how America is a colonial project and how Zionism is part of that colonial project, you repeat that stuff because that’s part of getting a good grade,” report author Jay Greene told JNS.
July 10, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Francesca Albanese Getty
U.S. News
SCOOP: ‘Read history books,’ UN adviser Albanese told after claiming Jews only well-treated in Arab lands post-Inquisition
“There’s the great myth of peaceful coexistence of Jews in the Arab countries, which is a staple of Palestinian propaganda,” Lyn Julius, cofounder of a group focused on Jews of the Middle East and North Africa, told JNS.
July 10, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Ilhan Omar
U.S. News
Ilhan Omar declines to answer questions about amended financial disclosures
The Minnesota Democrat’s revised filing reduced the reported value of businesses jointly owned with her husband from millions of dollars to no reportable value, drawing renewed scrutiny.
July 10, 2026
Mamdani, Duwaji
U.S. News
NYC’s first lady attends Corsica retreat honoring Mary as ‘Palestinian woman’ under ‘occupation’
“Rama Duwaji is pushing a false and dangerous anti-Israel narrative,” a spokesman for the Israeli Consulate in New York said. “Jesus lived centuries before the founding of Islam, and applying contemporary political identities to him distorts the historical record.”
July 10, 2026
Jay Clayton
U.S. News
Senate panel to hold hearing to confirm director of national intelligence
Jay Clayton has prosecuted antisemites and terrorists as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.
July 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Turkish Presidnt Recep Tayyip Erdoğan poses for a picture with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte at a NATO summit in The Hague, June 25, 2025. Photo by Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Rutte: Erdoğan is ‘extremely wise’ and will avoid war with Israel
“It started not with Israel, but obviously, no, let me not speculate,” the NATO secretary-general said.
July 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Think Twice
Buck Sexton: The same trick that fooled millions is happening again
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Buck Sexton, Ep. 229
July 9, 2026 12:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
The trillion-dollar campaign to conquer the West
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributing Editor
Israel’s ‘medical malpractice’
Ruthie Blum