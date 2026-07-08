More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

US strikes Iran again, hours after Trump says ceasefire a ‘waste of time’

“The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway,” U.S. Central Command said.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
July 4 military flyover fighter jets
Military flyovers take place over the National Mall in Washington, D.C. during the Salute to America 4th of July celebrations for America’s 250th anniversary, July 4, 2026. Credit: Daniel Torok/White House.
(July 8, 2026 / JNS)

The American military attacked Iran for a second night in a row, hours after U.S. President Donald Trump said that negotiating with Iran regime leaders was “just a waste of time” and called the Iranians “liars,” “scum” and “sick people.”

“If they had a nuclear weapon, they’d use it,” Trump said earlier in the day. “As far as I’m concerned, it’s over.”

U.S. Central Command said that Trump ordered the additional strikes to “further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.”

“The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway,” CENTCOM said.

Trump shared video footage on Wednesday of loud booms, explosions and fire coming out of a building, including apparently at Iran’s Chabahar Port, and stated that “this is in retribution for yesterday’s bombing of ships by Iran.”

“If it happens again, it will get much worse,” he said.

Iran has reportedly said that it plans to respond.

On Tuesday, the U.S. military said that it hit more than 80 targets in Iran with “precision munitions as an immediate response to Iran’s latest attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.”

“U.S. forces struck Iranian air defense systems, command and control networks, coastal radar sites, anti-ship missile capabilities and more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps small boats in and near the strait to degrade Iran’s ability to continue attacking international commerce flowing through the international trade corridor,” CENTCOM said at the time.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, CENTCOM said that more than 20 U.S. naval warships were “patrolling waters across the Middle East, as CENTCOM forces continue promoting regional security and stability.”

Iran
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
EXPLORE JNS
Roger Zakheim Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute
U.S. News
Reagan’s principles matter 22 years after his death, even to Trump’s movement, Roger Zakheim says
“The notion that Reaganism and MAGA Trumpism are disparate is completely off,” according to the Washington director of the Ronald Reagan Institute.
July 8, 2026
Menachem Wecker
Abdul El-Sayed, candidate for U.S. Senate in Michigan, speaks during a stop on U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-VT) Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here tour at Mumford High School in Detroit, May 3, 2026. Credit: Sarah Rice/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Israel, AIPAC emerge as flashpoints in Michigan Senate primary debate
Rep. Haley Stevens defended her record and support for a two-state solution as Abdul El-Sayed accused AIPAC of influencing U.S. foreign policy.
July 8, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Mamdani
U.S. News
Must ‘show respect’ to Mamdani, who ‘wants to do right thing for NYC,’ says Chabad rabbi, aiming to stay out of politics
Rabbi Moshe Wiener, executive director of the Jewish Community Council of Greater Coney Island, told JNS that he opted to tell the mayor about his social service agency at an event of his that Mamdani attended.
July 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Police car lights
U.S. News
Princeton police seek suspect accused of placing antisemitic stickers across multiple properties
“The materials appear to target specific locations and contain messaging intended to intimidate, harass or promote hatred toward members of the Jewish community,” police stated.
July 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
A masked member of Hamas in the southern Gaza Strip. Credit: Saeed Mohammed/Flash90.
Israel News
Report finds UNESCO repeatedly identified Hamas, Islamic Jihad operatives as journalists
“UNESCO action to defend press freedom around the globe has tremendous potential,” but has been “squandered,” UN Watch stated.
July 8, 2026
al-Sharaa UN
U.S. News
Trump to Congress: Syria to be removed from list of states that sponsor terrorism
“This historic step opens new possibilities for economic opportunity and recovery, giving the Syrian people a chance at greatness,” said U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
July 8, 2026
Jews visit the Temple Mount holy site in Jerusalem's Old City ahead of Jerusalem Day, May 14, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
JNS TV
Rabbi Yehuda Glick: Something big is happening on the Temple Mount
July 8, 2026 07:28 AM
Steve Linde
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
On FIFA, ‘football’ and faith
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Will the end of Netanyahu boost support for Israel?
Benjamin Kerstein