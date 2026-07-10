Ilhan Omar declines to answer questions about amended financial disclosures

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) declined to answer questions on Thursday about financial disclosure forms that sharply reduced the reported value of assets jointly held with her husband, Tim Mynett.

The amended disclosure, filed in March, reported the couple’s net worth at between about $18,000 and $95,000, a dramatic change from Omar’s May 2025 filing, which valued businesses co-owned with Mynett, whom she married in 2020, at between $6 million and $30 million. Omar’s office has attributed the discrepancy to an accounting error that overstated the value of the businesses by failing to account for liabilities.

Fox News Digital asked Omar whether Mynett still owns his consulting and winery businesses, but she did not respond to repeated questions. The March filing lists Mynett’s winery and venture capital advisory firm as having no reportable value.

The disclosures are the latest to draw scrutiny. In 2019, the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board upheld a complaint alleging that Omar’s campaign had violated state campaign finance law by failing to properly report more than $20,000 in payments to E Street Group, the political consulting firm founded by Mynett. The board also found probable cause that campaign funds had been used for personal travel and other expenses before the matter was resolved through a settlement.

The Federal Election Commission dismissed a related complaint in 2022.

The questions also come after U.S. Vice President JD Vance said in May that the U.S. Department of Justice was looking into allegations of immigration fraud involving Omar.