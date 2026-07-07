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US says it has launched ‘powerful strikes’ against Iran in response to Iran firing on ships in Hormuz

“Iran’s demonstrated aggression was unwarranted, dangerous and a clear violation of the ceasefire,” CENTCOM said.

Strait of Hormuz
A Navy destroyer in the U.S. Central Command area of operations transits the Strait of Hormuz, April 11, 2026. The destroyers USS Frank E. Peterson and USS Michael Murphy transited the strait and operated in the Persian Gulf as part of a broader mission to ensure the strait is fully clear of sea mines previously laid by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. Credit: CENTCOM.
(July 7, 2026 / JNS)

American forces launched strikes against the Iranian regime in response to the Islamic Republic’s attacks on civilian-manned commercial ships on Tuesday.

U.S. Central Command said that its forces “have begun launching a series of powerful strikes against Iran to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping crewed by innocent civilians in an international waterway.”

“The U.S. strikes are in response to Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels that were transiting the Strait of Hormuz,” CENTCOM said. “Iran’s demonstrated aggression was unwarranted, dangerous and a clear violation of the ceasefire.”

Iran fired missiles at commercial ships transiting the waterway between Iran and Oman, reportedly causing significant damage but no casualties.

The strikes come as the U.S. Treasury Department reimposed sanctions on the export of Iranian oil in response to Iran’s attacks.

Iran
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