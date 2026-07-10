Senate panel to hold hearing to confirm director of national intelligence

The Senate Intelligence Committee intends to hold a confirmation hearing on July 15 for Jay Clayton, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York who is nominated to become U.S. director of national intelligence.

Clayton, a former chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, has prosecuted antisemites and terrorists, among others, in his Justice Department role.

James McDonald, a partner at Sullivan & Cromwell, is running the 200-lawyer office in New York as deputy U.S. attorney, while Clayton prepares for his confirmation hearing. McDonald will also need to be confirmed.