Senate panel to hold hearing to confirm director of national intelligence
Jay Clayton has prosecuted antisemites and terrorists as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.
(July 10, 2026 / JNS)
The Senate Intelligence Committee intends to hold a confirmation hearing on July 15 for Jay Clayton, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York who is nominated to become U.S. director of national intelligence.
Clayton, a former chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, has prosecuted antisemites and terrorists, among others, in his Justice Department role.
James McDonald, a partner at Sullivan & Cromwell, is running the 200-lawyer office in New York as deputy U.S. attorney, while Clayton prepares for his confirmation hearing. McDonald will also need to be confirmed.