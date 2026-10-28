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Whoever wins Israeli election, bonds with US won’t fray, Gottheimer tells JNS

“Our partnership transcends any one leader or political party,” the Jewish Democratic congressman from New Jersey said.

Jonathan D. Salant
Josh Gottheimer
Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.). Credit: Courtesy.
(Oct. 27, 2026 / JNS)

The results of the Israeli elections won’t affect America’s relationship with the Jewish state, Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), one of Israel’s leading supporters in Congress, told JNS on Tuesday night.

The Jewish congressman talked to JNS while the results of the election remain in doubt, with exit polls suggesting that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in a tight race with an opposition bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot.

At press time, with about 1.775 million votes counted, Netanyahu’s Likud party had 388,865 votes (22.02%), ahead of Eisenkot’s Yashar (273,048, 15.46%).

“What comes next after the Israeli elections remains uncertain, but one thing is unquestionable. Our alliance with Israel remains critical to America’s national security and our fight against terrorism,” Gottheimer told JNS.

“Our partnership transcends any one leader or political party,” he said.

Democratic support for Israel in Congress has weakened since Oct. 7, and several anti-Israel candidates beat pro-Israel Democrats in recent primaries. In July, 103 House Democrats voted for an amendment to cut off military aid to the Jewish state.

Halie Soifer, CEO of the Jewish Democratic Council of America, told JNS that most Democratic candidates running in the midterm elections continue to support Israel.

“There are 10 to 15 Democrats, who will be on the ballot in the general election, who I would characterize as out of step with the majority of Jewish Americans when it comes to support of Israel and antisemitism,” Soifer told JNS.

“However, this is a small percentage of the candidates we’re talking about, at most 2%,” she said.

U.S. President Donald Trump endorsed Netanyahu. “Vote for Bibi Netanyahu for prime minister,” he stated. “We have to finish the job that we started.”

U.S. Politics Israeli Elections U.S.-Israel Relations
Jonathan D. Salant
Jonathan D. Salant Jonathan D. Salant
Jonathan D. Salant has been a Washington correspondent for more than 35 years and has worked for such outlets as Newhouse News Service, the Associated Press, Bloomberg News, NJ Advance Media and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. A former president of the National Press Club, he was inducted into the Society of Professional Journalists D.C. chapter’s Journalism Hall of Fame in 2023.
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