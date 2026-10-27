JNS LIVE: 2026 Israel elections coverage

Join JNS for four hours of live election-night coverage, featuring expert analysis, interviews, reporting from party headquarters and real-time exit poll results.

JNS CEO Alex Traiman leads a distinguished panel featuring senior contributing editor Ruthie Blum; JNS Israel managing editor Ariel Kahana; former director of Israel’s Government Press Office Daniel Seaman; and Dr. Dan Diker, president of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs. Other special guests will also be featured.

On the ground, JNS diplomatic correspondent Amelie Botbol reports from Likud headquarters, “Axis of Truth” host Emily Schrader joins from Amcha Yisrael headquarters, while JNS international correspondent Canaan Lidor brings the latest from Yashar.

From coalition politics and national security to U.S.-Israel relations, JNS delivers the analysis and reporting behind the results.

Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 8 p.m. to midnight Israel (2 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET)

LIVE exit polls at 10 p.m. Israel (4 p.m. ET).