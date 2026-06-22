More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Wikipedia GOP entry states aligned with ‘global far-right’ as critics allege bias

“While Republicans are grossly generalized as white supremacist extremists, the Democrats’ besetting sin of antisemitism is entirely whitewashed,” Victoria Coates of the Heritage Foundation told JNS.

Aaron Bandler
Wikipedia logo
Wikipedia logo on a mousepad in the grass. Credit: Moheen Reeyad via Wikimedia Commons.
(June 22, 2026 / JNS)

Wikipedia’s main entry on the Republican Party has drawn nearly 220,000 page views over the past 30 days.

The article states in its fourth paragraph that, since the 2020s, the party has “aligned with global far-right parties” and that “white nationalist beliefs have become influential among factions, including support for remigration.” The sentence carries a “neutrality is disputed” tag.

The wording has sparked debate among editors. According to the page’s revision history, the article previously referred to “ethnic nationalist” beliefs on May 6 before editors changed the language to “white nationalist” on June 10, arguing that the latter more accurately reflected the cited sources. Discussion has continued on the article’s talk page.

Wikipedia’s entry on the Democratic Party, which has received more than 190,000 views over the same period, states that portions of the party’s base have become “more skeptical of the Israel government.” The article cites a March 2025 Pew Research Center survey finding that 69% of Democrats viewed Israel unfavorably, adding that “by July 2025, about half of the Democratic Senate delegation was opposed to sending arms to Israel.”

Victoria Coates, vice president of the Kathryn and Shelby Cullom Davis Institute for National Security and Foreign Policy at the Heritage Foundation, told JNS that “Wikipedia’s woke political bias is on full display in the two entries on Republicans and Democrats.”

“While Republicans are grossly generalized as white supremacist extremists, the Democrats’ besetting sin of antisemitism is entirely whitewashed,” she said. “Antisemitism is a scourge that should be eradicated across the political spectrum, but the overwhelming evidence from polling indicates it is a far more severe problem on the left.”

“Far from being a transparent neutral encyclopedia, Wiki is little more than a platform for liberal propaganda,” Coates said.

Morton Klein, national president of the Zionist Organization of America, told JNS that “Wikipedia should be explaining that today’s Democratic Party contains a significant contingent that is extremely hostile to Israel, led by a ‘squad’ of extremely antisemitic Israel-haters such as Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).”

“Moreover, Wikipedia should also explain that party leaders and many members of the Democratic Party have been going along with, and failing to call out the antisemites in their midst,” Klein said.

Klein also argued that Wikipedia should remove what he described as the false wording that the Republican Party has become “aligned with global far-right parties.” He told JNS that the article should note that Republican leaders have criticized anti-Israel voices on the right, including Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), who lost his Republican primary in May, and commentator Tucker Carlson.

U.S. Politics Media Anti-Israel Bias
Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler is an award-winning national reporter at JNS based in Los Angeles. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, he worked for nearly eight years at the Jewish Journal, and before that, at the Daily Wire.
EXPLORE JNS
The National Education Association headquarters, in Washington, D.C. Credit: AgnosticPreachersKid via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Federal agency to investigate largest US labor union over alleged Jew-hatred
“Our goal is not merely to end antisemitic discrimination and harassment at the NEA but also to ensure an equal playing field for members of all races, religions and national origins,” said Kenneth L. Marcus of the Brandeis Center.
June 22, 2026
University of Washington campus in Seattle. Credit: William Jacobs/Pexels.
U.S. News
New initiative aims to build resilience among Jewish students facing campus antisemitism
“The story of resilience is the story of our people,” Israel’s U.S. ambassador said at the launch of Resilience on Campus, a new program seeking to equip students with the emotional tools to navigate hostility, isolation and identity-based challenges.
June 22, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Bessent
U.S. News
US lifts sanctions on Iran oil for 60 days
The U.S. treasury secretary justified the move by saying that “Iran has committed to free and open transit in the Strait of Hormuz and to permit International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors into the country.”
June 22, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Mamdani Shavuot David Niederman
U.S. News
Mamdani draws criticism from US, Israeli officials for calling pro-Israel lobby ‘monster’ that moves ‘dark money’
“That’s not criticizing a lobby. That’s laundering antisemitism from your podium as mayor of a city with more than a million Jews,” stated Rep. Josh Gottheimer.
June 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Josh Gottheimer
U.S. News
Gottheimer talks about leadership, Jew-hatred with seventh graders at Modern Orthodox school in New Jersey
“I’m proud to see the dedication these students bring to the challenges facing our communities,” the Jewish congressman stated.
June 22, 2026
JNS Staff
A view of the Beaufort Castle and destroyed houses at a village in Southern Lebanon from the Israeli side of the border, May 31, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel won’t leave Lebanon security zone
“My directive, together with that of the defense minister, to the IDF is clear and has not changed,” he stressed.
June 22, 2026
JNS Staff
JNS TV
JNS Summit Day 3: Winning the fight for Israel and the Jewish people
Benny Gantz, JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan S. Tobin, Gilad Erdan, Mosab Hassan Yousef, Nissim Black and leading voices in security, diplomacy, media, law and Jewish communal affairs headline the summit’s third day in Jerusalem.
June 22, 2026 10:01 AM
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
Make no mistake: A peace deal with Tehran is a blow to Jewish security worldwide
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Column
Trump’s surrender
Melanie Phillips