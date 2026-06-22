Wikipedia GOP entry states aligned with ‘global far-right’ as critics allege bias

Wikipedia’s main entry on the Republican Party has drawn nearly 220,000 page views over the past 30 days.

The article states in its fourth paragraph that, since the 2020s, the party has “aligned with global far-right parties” and that “white nationalist beliefs have become influential among factions, including support for remigration.” The sentence carries a “neutrality is disputed” tag.

The wording has sparked debate among editors. According to the page’s revision history, the article previously referred to “ethnic nationalist” beliefs on May 6 before editors changed the language to “white nationalist” on June 10, arguing that the latter more accurately reflected the cited sources. Discussion has continued on the article’s talk page.

Wikipedia’s entry on the Democratic Party, which has received more than 190,000 views over the same period, states that portions of the party’s base have become “more skeptical of the Israel government.” The article cites a March 2025 Pew Research Center survey finding that 69% of Democrats viewed Israel unfavorably, adding that “by July 2025, about half of the Democratic Senate delegation was opposed to sending arms to Israel.”

Victoria Coates, vice president of the Kathryn and Shelby Cullom Davis Institute for National Security and Foreign Policy at the Heritage Foundation, told JNS that “Wikipedia’s woke political bias is on full display in the two entries on Republicans and Democrats.”

“While Republicans are grossly generalized as white supremacist extremists, the Democrats’ besetting sin of antisemitism is entirely whitewashed,” she said. “Antisemitism is a scourge that should be eradicated across the political spectrum, but the overwhelming evidence from polling indicates it is a far more severe problem on the left.”

“Far from being a transparent neutral encyclopedia, Wiki is little more than a platform for liberal propaganda,” Coates said.

Morton Klein, national president of the Zionist Organization of America, told JNS that “Wikipedia should be explaining that today’s Democratic Party contains a significant contingent that is extremely hostile to Israel, led by a ‘squad’ of extremely antisemitic Israel-haters such as Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).”

“Moreover, Wikipedia should also explain that party leaders and many members of the Democratic Party have been going along with, and failing to call out the antisemites in their midst,” Klein said.

Klein also argued that Wikipedia should remove what he described as the false wording that the Republican Party has become “aligned with global far-right parties.” He told JNS that the article should note that Republican leaders have criticized anti-Israel voices on the right, including Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), who lost his Republican primary in May, and commentator Tucker Carlson.