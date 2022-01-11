More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News

Under economic and geopolitical pressure, Erdoğan attempts to make nice with Israel

With Arab countries now making financial and other agreements with Israel, Turkey finds itself isolated in the region and losing export markets.

Dmitriy Shapiro
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during his official visit to Serbia in 2017. Credit: Sasa Dzambic Photography/Shutterstock.
(Jan. 10, 2022 / JNS)

In a virtual discussion held by the Endowment for Middle East Truth (EMET), Turkish scholar and former politician Aykan Erdemir said Jews should be wary of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s outreach efforts towards Jews and Israel.

After nearly two decades of increasingly anti-Semitic and anti-Israel rhetoric, Erdoğan has begun making conciliatory gestures towards Jews and Israel, surprising many in the West.

In her introduction to the Jan. 5 webcast, Sarah Stern—the founder and president of EMET—spoke about Erdogan’s Dec. 22 meeting with Turkey’s Jewish leaders, members of the Alliance of Rabbis of Islamic State and the chief rabbi of Russia at his palace in Ankara. During the meeting, Erdoğan made conciliatory statements about Israel and spoke against anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial.

“Turkey’s relationship with Israel is vital towards the stability of our region,” Stern quoted Erdoğan, and “we must all work together to strengthen peace and stability in the Middle East. We are ready to improve our cooperation and make better use of our potential.”

Turkey’s government-aligned news outlet Daily Sabah, also quoted Erdoğan saying: “I value our renewed dialogue with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.”

The statements are an about-face from the Turkish leader’s record, in which as recently as last year he said about Israel that “they’re murderers, to the point that they kill children who are 5 or 6 years old. They are only satisfied by sucking their blood. It is in their nature.”

Erdoğan also lashed out at the United States for its support of Israel during the 11-day conflict with Hamas in the Gaza Strip in May, saying that it had blood on its hands—statements condemned by U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price as “reprehensible and anti-Semitic.”

Stern asked whether this change of character has anything to do with Turkey’s recent economic outlook, including a 36 percent inflation rate and troubled relationships with other nations in the region, such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan meeting with the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States. Credit: Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan meeting with the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States. Credit: Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States.

‘Serving Erdoğan’s transnational Islamist interests’

Erdemir, Turkey program senior director at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, pointed out that Erdoğan has previously made gestures of goodwill towards the Turkish Jewish community and made appeals towards Israel only to punctuate these gestures by more outbursts of anti-Semitism.

He compared it to a publicly traded stock that appears promising but never increases in price.

“And with Erdogan, we have to look at his fundamentals, and what I mean by that, is his core values, his background, where he comes from, what is his worldview, what is his ethos?” said Erdemir. He also pointed out that last year’s attack on Israel also came shortly after he had reached out to the Jewish state.

“How many times does one need to be misled before deciding, ‘You know what, I don’t think Erdoğan is capable of change,” he said.

Especially among Washington policymakers and among some scholars, according to Erdemir, Erdoğan’s recent statements have rekindled “wishful thinking” that Turkey—a member of NATO—could once again become a counterweight in the Middle East against Russia and Iran as it was during the Cold War.

“Today’s Turkey is basically Erdogan’s Turkey, and Turkey’s assets, resources and institutions are no longer dedicated to serving Turkey’s national interests or Turkish people’s interests. On the contrary, they are all subservient to serving Erdogan’s transnational Islamist interests—his Muslim Brotherhood aligned supremacist ideology’s interests,” said Erdemir.

It’s best not to be naive about the relationship, he added, as long as Erdoğan remains in power.

Turkey grapples with economic and geopolitical realities

The U.S. Treasury Department has sanctioned Turkey-based entities and individuals for financing Hamas, the Islamic State, Al-Qaeda, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Quds Force and other terrorist organizations at least seven times, which is the product of meticulous research and evidence gathering.

The Muslim Brotherhood also established its headquarters in Istanbul after it was ousted from Egypt.

“So one could argue that Erdoğan’s understanding of an outreach is mostly about sweet talk, but it’s not necessarily accompanied by the walk that it will require,” said Erdemir.

He suspected that this new outreach was the result of what he called two bankruptcies. One was that of Turkish diplomacy, which originally promoted its isolationism after its Muslim Brotherhood allies failed in the Arab Spring of 2011; and the other because of a financial bankruptcy that resulted from this isolation, with Turkish companies being pushed out of other parts of the Middle East due to its alliance with the Islamic Brotherhood.

With Arab countries now making economic agreements with Israel, Turkey finds itself isolated in the region and losing export markets.

One hopeful footnote, Erdemir said, was that even during the years of the worst relationship between Israel and Turkey, and declining trade between Turkey and Arab countries, trade between Turkey and Israel has grown due to the strong people-to-people and trade ties between the two nations.

At least publicly, the economic and geopolitical realities are forcing Erdoğan to change his hardline positions towards Israel and its allied Arab nations.

Erdoğan dug himself into an economic whole over the years of his rule, according to Erdemir, by artificially forcing the interest rates low and burning through Turkey’s foreign currency reserves to support its lira. Meanwhile, the lira continued to be devalued as inflation rose and Turkey is now considered a high risk for foreign investment. With this in mind, Erdoğan may believe that Israel, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE can get him bail him out.

“My guess is it will not be enough, meaning there are two flaws in this proposition,” said Erdemir. “On the one hand, let’s say some light improvement to bilateral and multilateral relations will not be enough to save the markets, and we know that Erdoğan ultimately always comes short when it comes to such rapprochement attempts.”

Eredemir noted that every year when Erdoğan comes for the U.N. General Assembly, he is criticized for his anti-Semitism and anti-Western bias. Therefore, he tries to reach out to the American Jewish organizations for publicity.

Last year, no American Jewish organization agreed to meet with him. Instead, the Turkish American National Steering Committee (TASC), which has close ties to Erdoğan, including some very close relatives on the committee, announced that it signed a joint declaration with the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce to join forces against the BDS campaign and to support the Abraham Accords.

While some were impressed, Erdemir said he was puzzled knowing that Turkey, Iran and Hamas were some of the most vocal critics of the accords, and Turkey had, just before the declaration, sponsored pro-BDS event in Turkey.

Within 24 hours, TASC withdrew from the joint declaration, saying that there was improper consensus for the declaration and that the deputy foreign minister who was photographed holding the declaration at its signing didn’t know what was in the declaration.

“Now, it’s all up to you whether you believe this or not, but I think this is yet the most concrete example of how Erdoğan will not be embarrassed to walk back—within 24 hours—all his commitments,” said Erdemir, “and how this is almost always just window dressing or a publicity stunt.”

Terrorism
Dmitriy Shapiro
Dmitriy Shapiro Dmitriy Shapiro
Dmitriy Shapiro is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C. Until recently, he worked as a research analyst and editor for the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies.
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
Hamas said it is willing to move forward with second stage of the U.S.-brokered framework, calling on Washington to exert pressure on Jerusalem.
August 9, 2026 07:43 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting in his office in Jerusalem with Nikolai Mladenov, High Representative for Gaza, Jan. 11, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Analysis
Inside Story: Why Israel rejected the Board of Peace’s plan for Gaza
“We can and know how to stand our ground—even against our best friends when necessary,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
August 9, 2026 09:00 AM
Charles Bybelezer, Amelie Botbol
The Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier vessel Manta Ursula is pictured moored in Muscat on July 25, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Iran, Oman edging toward Strait of Hormuz deal amid fresh attacks on vessels
A U.S. official said the blockade of Iranian ports would be lifted if Tehran and Muscat finalize an arrangement.
Aug. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
A view of the Teva Pharmaceuticals' logistics center in Shoham, where coronavirus vaccines were stored and distributed around the country, on Jan. 7, 2021. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Israel News
Teva asks US judge not to disclose its Israeli origins to jurors
The Tel Aviv-based drug maker is facing an antitrust lawsuit, together with several other pharmaceutical companies.
Aug. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
05:05
Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist arrested posing as Gaza aid truck driver
04:50
UNICEF study: Malnutrition lower in Gaza than in surrounding Arab countries
04:13
CENTCOM: US has redirected 49 commercial vessels under Iran blockade
04:11
Convicted hate offender quits UK election race
03:42
Israeli Navy conducts largest drill since Oct. 7
02:55
Palestinians attack Israeli civilians who accidentally entered Jenin in Samaria
02:50
Uganda approves troop deployment to Gaza
02:25
Israel’s FM meets Colombia’s president-elect ahead of inauguration
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Farid Alamdar. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Why a free Iran may not be in everyone’s interest
Farid Alamdar