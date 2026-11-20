A 25-year-old Israeli woman undergoing treatment for cancer fulfilled her lifelong dream of skydiving this week with the help of Magen David Adom’s (MDA) Wish Ambulance project, the emergency medical service announced on Thursday.

Avia Levy, from Ofra in the Binyamin region of Samaria, had recently completed a degree in special education when she was diagnosed with cancer. She began chemotherapy and is now preparing to undergo surgery.

After learning of her dream, Levy’s friends contacted MDA’s Wish Ambulance project, which helps seriously ill patients fulfill personal wishes with medical assistance.

With support from Bank Yahav, an MDA ambulance staffed by volunteer medical personnel transported Levy from her home to the Paradive skydiving center at Habonim Beach, near Zichron Yaakov. The team accompanied her throughout the experience, providing medical support.

“I’ve always dreamed of skydiving,” Levy said. “I think there’s something liberating about it, about flying through life, quite literally. And seeing the incredible scenery and experiencing that excitement. There’s something about it that reminds you how worthwhile it is to hold on to hope and believe that things can look different.”

MDA paramedic Yael Hadad, who took part in fulfilling Levy’s wish, described the experience as deeply moving.

“It was incredibly moving and special to be part of fulfilling Avia’s wish,” she said. “Amid the difficult reality of coping with cancer, treatments, and medical challenges, we had the privilege of giving her a moment of freedom, excitement and joy.”

MDA’s Wish Ambulance project enables seriously ill patients and people with limited mobility to participate in meaningful experiences with the assistance of specially equipped ambulances and trained medical volunteers.