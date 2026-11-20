Over the past several years, the Jewish world has become increasingly concerned about the state of the rabbinic pipeline.

The concern is understandable: Fewer rabbis are being ordained just as the baby-boom generation of rabbis approaches retirement. Across the Jewish community, rabbinic positions remain unfilled, sometimes for years at a time.

The conventional question is a familiar one: Where have all the future rabbis gone?

But what if we’re asking the wrong question? What if the challenge isn’t too few people who could become rabbis, but that we’re not doing enough to identify them, invite them and create effective pathways for them to pursue the rabbinate?

With the support and vision of the H&F Baker Foundation, Mem Global launched the Rabbinic Accelerator Venture (RAV) two years ago to explore this possibility. RAV is a selective, invitation-based program designed to help talented individuals consider the rabbinate as a future career path.

Over three days, participants explore questions such as: What makes the rabbinate a compelling career? What is on a pre-rabbinic resume? What kinds of roles do rabbis play in contemporary Jewish life? What is the impact of a rabbinic title? And why might I make a great rabbi?

Supported by a growing group of rabbis representing different training backgrounds and professional roles (10 in 2025 and 14 in 2026), RAV participants are encouraged to think, ask questions and wrestle with the full scope of rabbinic life, including both the blessings and the challenges of serving the Jewish people.

Following the in-person gathering, RAV continues through one-on-one Jewish learning, private conversations with rabbis and personal mentoring to help participants explore potential pathways toward rabbinic ordination.

In two years of running RAV, we have engaged 92 participants: 33 in 2025 and 59 in 2026. In both years, we exceeded our upper recruitment target by approximately 40% to 50%. The key has been personal invitation, often from a mentor, friend, rabbi or community leader.

RAV doesn’t recruit through billboards or mass emails. It grows through direct invitations from people who recognize the rabbinic potential in someone else. This kind of rabbinic “tapping” is deeply personal, relational and affirming.

Participants include people who have been thinking about the rabbinate for years, as well as those who are first introduced to the possibility when a mentor says, “You may not have thought about this before, but you’d make a great rabbi.”

The lesson is important: potential rabbis are not necessarily waiting for a rabbinical school to attract them. Sometimes, they’re waiting for someone to recognize their potential and invite them to consider a different future.

Our communities are filled with young adults who have the qualities to become exceptional rabbis.

The most recent Atra study, “From Calling to Career: Mapping the Current State and Future of Rabbinic Leadership,” documents significant changes in the gender composition of the rabbinic pipeline.

Among rabbis ordained in 1994 or earlier, 25% were women. That figure rose to 49% among rabbis ordained between 1995 and 2014, and 55% among those ordained since 2015. Among current students projected to be ordained in 2025 or later, 58% are women and 12% identify as non-binary.

RAV’s engagement data tells a somewhat different story. Across two years, 46% of RAV participants identify as men, 46% as women, and 8% as non-binary. This represents a more gender-balanced pool of potential rabbinic candidates than the current composition of rabbinical school students.

For context, national survey data from the National Endowment for Financial Education’s December 2025 survey estimates that the U.S. population is approximately 44% male, 52% female and 4% non-binary.

While these comparisons are not exact equivalents, they raise an interesting question: Are existing pathways to the rabbinate reaching the full range of people who might make exceptional rabbis?

Building a representative rabbinic body matters. We should be attentive not only to who is currently pursuing rabbinical education, but also to who might be inspired to do so if personally invited and encouraged.

RAV continues to reveal the need for more accessible and flexible pathways to rabbinic ordination. Participants frequently express concern about the viability of relocating to Boston, New York, Los Angeles or Philadelphia for a multi-year rabbinic training program.

They worry about the financial burden of relocating and the high cost of living, particularly when pursuing rabbinic education might mean moving from a dual-income household to a single income.

Participants also wonder whether their previous Jewish learning and professional credentials should count for more.

Advanced degrees in Jewish Education and substantial learning at institutions such as Hadar, Hartman and Pardes represent significant investments in Jewish knowledge and growth. Yet participants worry that these experiences may not translate into credit toward the requirements of many rabbinic-training programs.

These are not necessarily concerns about commitment to the rabbinate. They are concerns about whether existing pathways are designed to accommodate the lives, experiences and financial realities of the people who might become rabbis.

If we want to expand the pipeline, we need to consider not only how we identify potential rabbis, but also whether the pathways available to them are viable.

A core part of Mem Global’s strategy is to reconsider what makes someone an effective rabbi. The competencies needed to lead a Jewish community and serve as an excellent rabbi are not necessarily the same as those traditionally prioritized in identifying successful rabbinical school candidates.

RAV’s recruitment strategy therefore focuses on qualities essential to effective rabbinic leadership: community-building, strong relational engagement, curiosity, a commitment to ahavat Yisrael and the Jewish people in the Diaspora and Israel, excitement about building a Jewish future and a desire for deep Jewish learning.

Rather than beginning with the question of who looks like a traditional rabbinic candidate, we began by asking who has the qualities to become an exceptional rabbi. This shift in perspective has implications not only for recruitment, but also for how the Jewish community thinks about developing its next generation of rabbinic leaders.

They’re in our midst. Our communities are filled with young adults who have the qualities to become exceptional rabbis. They need to be identified not simply by traditional measures of rabbinic potential, but by the skills and characteristics actually needed to lead the Jewish communities of today and tomorrow.

They need to be invited, personally and without coercion, to consider a rabbinic future. They need an honest picture of the rabbinate, not a Pollyannaish utopia, but a meaningful career filled with moments of blessing, challenge and responsibility. They need support as they explore the possibility, prepare for rabbinic training and navigate the pathways toward ordination.