Is the surge of antisemitism on college campuses going to get worse in the next two years? That’s a question posed by JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin. He wonders whether a Trump administration, distracted and hamstrung by a Congress dominated by Democrats who have opposed the administration’s efforts on this issue, will be able to continue its efforts.

He’s joined in this week’s episode of “Think Twice” by Jeffrey Lax, a law professor at City University of New York, as well as a leading critic of the way academia has tolerated and encouraged Jew-hatred. Lax believes that the best way for Jews to fight back against the problem is by taking schools and institutions to court. Discrimination against Jewish students because they are Zionists is against the law, he explains.

He also sounds the alarm about the way New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is using his power to endanger the Jewish community. He is particularly concerned that his decision to disband the New York City Police Department unit tasked with preventing demonstrations from turning into violent riots will have consequences for Jews who are targeted by the mayor’s ideological antisemitic allies.

Lax also rejects the idea that moderates will be able to control the faction of the party that belongs to the Democratic Socialists of America or are allied with it. Lax thinks that Mamdani and openly antisemitic Michigan senator-elect Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, along with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), represent the future of the Democratic Party.

In 2028, he thinks there’s a good chance that the party’s left wing could dominate the nomination process. Moreover, he believes that AOC might well win the Democratic presidential nomination in no small measure because most Americans don’t know much about economics and therefore don’t understand why socialism doesn’t work.

Nevertheless, Lax thinks the red-green alliance of Marxists and Islamists that back the DSA, AOC, Mamdani and El-Sayed will eventually fall out with each other since the latter will never tolerate the former if they gain power.

He also denounced U.S. Vice President JD Vance’s blaming the GOP’s midterm elections defeat on Israel, which he views as a “flat-out lie.”

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