A high school administrator in the Paris region told police that unidentified people had directed antisemitic death threats at her at her place of work, the Seine-Saint-Denis Prefecture said on Thursday.

The administrator, who was not named, works at Charles de Gaulle High School in Rosny-sous-Bois, a suburb east of Paris, a prefecture statement on the case stated. According to BFMTV, the death threats were written with a marker in the toilet area. The graffiti referred to the administrator as a “Zionist” and called to “burn her.”

In the statement, Julien Charles, the prefect of the Seine-Saint-Denis department, condemned “with the utmost firmness these acts” and expressed solidarity with the affected official of the public education system. Authorities will continue to “fight relentlessly against antisemitic hatred,” Charles said.

The administrator, who is Jewish and 61, asked to be transferred after the incident from the school where she has worked for 26 years, BFMTV reported. She learned of the threats on Nov. 16 from the deputy principal. The broadcaster reported that it had studied pictures of the inscriptions, which included a Star of David alongside the administrator’s name.

“I didn’t know what to do anymore. I didn’t understand. I started crying,” the woman told a police officer when filing a complaint on Nov. 18, according to a police document obtained by BFMTV.

Students at the school have participated in a protest movement since early October, BFMTV noted.

“I am part of the Jewish community. I don’t hide it, but I don’t talk about it at the school either,” the administrator told police.

Her attorney, Julien Bensimhon, said the combination of the word “Zionist,” a Star of David and a call to burn his Jewish client demonstrated the antisemitic nature of the threat.

“She is terribly worried about finding herself face to face with the person who made these threats,” Bensimhon told BFMTV. “She now fears that every student she encounters might be the one who threatened her, not because of anything she said, but because of who she is.”