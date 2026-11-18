If current trends continue through 2070, 62.5% of Jews will live in Israel, an increase of about a third over the 45.9% who lived in the Jewish state in 2020, and starting in 2035, there will be more Muslims worldwide than Christians, according to a new study from the Pew Research Center.

The survey, which is based in part on projected fertility and mortality rates and on the percentage of Asia’s worldwide population decreasing by 10 points and Sub-Saharan Africa nearly doubling to represent more than a quarter of the global population, suggests that world Jewry will grow in raw numbers but will not keep pace with broader population growth.

Canada will become the third country in the world with Jews representing more than 1% of its population, Pew projects, and it expects the percentage of Jews living in Europe to drop from 9% in 2020 to 5% in 2070 and for Russia, which has the seventh most Jews in the world, to drop from the top 10 countries for Jewish population.

Pew projects that France will drop from the country with the third most Jews to fifth, and Mexico, by 2070, will be among the 10 countries with the most Jews.

The United States will still have more Christians than any other religious group, but Christians will no longer be a majority, and by 2035, there will be 2.57 billion Muslims and 2.52 billion Christians worldwide, according to the Pew projection. By 2070, the number of Muslims is thought to reach 3.64 billion and Christians 2.96 billion.

In the United States, there are expected to be nine million more Muslims in 2070 than there were in 2020, accounting in 2070 for about 4% of the U.S. population. North America is expected to see the quickest growth (a 236% increase) of Muslims, from 5.91 million to 19.86 million.

With the world population projected to grow by 29%, by 2070 Muslims will be 36% of the global population, a significant increase of the 26% in 2020, according to Pew. Jews are thought to increase by 20% from 2020 to 2070, from 15 million to almost 18 million, but the increase by a fifth is nine points less than the global population growth, so Jews are thought to drop from 0.19% of the world in 2020 to 0.17% in 2070.

Muslims are projected to grow by 80% in that span, and the religiously unaffiliated—whom Pew calls the “nones”—and Buddhists are thought to decrease as a percentage of the world, by 10% and 23% respectively.

Alan Cooperman, director of religion research at Pew Research Center, told JNS that there is likely to be very little “net conversion” in either direction, as Christianity and Islam are both projected to grow.

“There is no appreciable move of Christians into Islam or Muslims into Christianity,” he said. “Most of the growth of Christians will take place—it’s projected—will take place in countries that are already majority Christian. And similarly, the vast majority of the growth of Muslims in number that we project from 2020 to 2070 will take place in countries where Muslims are already in the majority.”

“I don’t think this is a situation in which the growth of Muslims is coming at the expense of Christians. I mean not philosophically. I’m just talking about the numbers demographically,” he told JNS.

Cooperman worries about “mischief being made with headlines or narratives that take this finding and portray it as a clash, which Christians are losing to Muslims.”

While roughly the same number of Jews live in Israel and the United States today, Cooperman told JNS that the percentage of Jews in Israel is projected to grow in the coming years. However, the Pew survey only refers to the number of Jews who identify as such religiously.

“For reasons really of consistency, this report, these projections are about religious groups. That’s inherently the framing is religious groups,” he said. “We’re counting people as Jewish if they identify with the Jewish religion. It doesn’t matter how Orthodox or observant they are, but if they’re identifying with the Jewish religion, we count them as Jewish.”

A “significant” population in the United States, but not in Israel, doesn’t identify as Jewish religiously but does see itself as Jewish in other ways, and many of them have no other religion and many have Jewish ancestry, according to Cooperman.

“In some of our other work, we do count those folks as Jewish. About 30% of the people we count as Jewish one way or the other in the United States fall into that category,” he told JNS. “If you add in this other category, then the numbers could be more even, or at least there will be more Jews than what we’re counting in the United States.”

“There’s still a robust Jewish community in the United States,” he added. “That’s my view.”

In its prior surveys, Pew has found that 1.7% of American adults identify as Jewish by religion, while another 0.6% of American adults say they are “Jews of no religion” and have “at least one Jewish parent or were raised Jewish.”

The survey relies on Israeli Interior Ministry data about Jewish Israelis, “which counts a person as Jewish only if they meet halakhic (religious) legal criteria: matrilineal Jewish descent or formal conversion recognized by Israel’s chief rabbinate,” Pew states.

The percentage of Jews who live in the United States is expected to drop from 38.8% in 2020 to 25.5% in 2070, according to Pew. The Israeli Jewish population is projected to grow from 6.8 million to 11.1 million in that span due to “natural increase,” meaning births exceeding deaths, according to Pew.

“Unlike Jews in many other parts of the world, Israeli Jews are relatively young and have a high fertility rate, allowing the population to grow quickly,” it states. “The opposite pattern is expected to emerge in the U.S., since Jewish Americans, on average, are much older and have lower fertility.”

Pew projects that Asia will shrink as a percentage of world population from 58% to 48% between 2020 and 2070, and that Sub-Saharan Africa will increase from 14% to 27%. The Middle East and North Africa is also expected to grow, from 6% to 8%, while Europe is projected to drop from 10% to 6%.

From 2020 to 2025, Muslims had a fertility rate of 3.1 children per woman worldwide, which was well ahead of 2.0 children per woman for non-Muslims, according to the Pew data.

From 2020 to 2070, Jews are also expected to drop from being the third largest religious group in the United States, and in 2070, Jews (1.2%) are projected to be a smaller percentage of the U.S. population than are Hindus (2%) and Muslims (3.7%). Buddhists are expected to drop from 1.3% to 1.1%, and Christians from 64% to 47.8%.

The drop in Christians in America is expected to come from “religious switching,” according to Pew. “Christians tend to lose more followers than they gain through switching in the U.S.,” it states.

By 2070, Pew also projects that 61 countries will see their Christian share drop by at least five percentage points, and 31 countries will see their Muslim share grow by at least five points. Pew calls a shift of at least five points “substantial.”

The drop in religious “nones” worldwide is projected to come largely from a “dramatic” decrease in the Chinese population, according to Pew.

In 2020, Jews were only the majority in one country, or 0.5% of all countries, and that is expected to remain the same in 2070. Christians were a majority in 120 countries (59.7%) in 2020 and that is thought to drop to 110 (54.7%) in 2070, while in that span Muslims are expected to go from a majority in 53 countries (26.4%) to 54 (26.9%), adding Ivory Coast to the list.

In addition to the United States, Canada and Germany are projected to no longer have Christian majorities.

Fertility rates are expected to drop for Muslims (3.1 to 2.2), Christians (2.5 to 2.1) and Jews (2.3 to 2.0) between the periods of 2020 to 2025 and 2065 to 2070. If Jewish fertility rates drop to 2.0 by 2070, that would be below the 2.1 threshold of replacement. In North America, the Jewish fertility rate is 1.5, well below the 3.0 rate for Jews in the Middle East and North Africa.

In that span, the median age of Jews is expected to rise from 38 in 2020 to 42 in 2070. The median ages are also expected to increase for Muslims (24 to 35) and Christians (31 to 37). Pew states that declining fertility rates and longer average lifespans account for those projections.

In 2020, Jews had the highest average life expectancy (80 years) of any religious group, 12 years more than Muslims and nine more than Christians, and that is projected to continue in 2070, when Jewish life expectancy is thought to grow to 87 years, ahead of Muslims and Christians, both at 77.

Pew expects that globally, about 550,000 will “switch” and become Jewish between 2020 and 2070 but said that it lacks sufficient data to project how many people are likely to stop identifying as Jews in countries where Jews make up a “tiny” share of the population.

“For this reason, our study may underestimate the number of people who will cease to identify as Jewish by religion in the coming decades,” it states.