Some 10,000 runners from Israel and abroad participated in Haifa’s inaugural international marathon on Friday, with athletes from South Sudan and Kenya winning the men’s and women’s races, respectively, in an event that brought thousands of spectators to the northern Israeli coastal city.

The marathon, organized by the Haifa Municipality in cooperation with the RGE Group media, entertainment and sports company and its Shvoong running and sports event platform, featured races over four distances: the full 42.2-kilometer marathon, a half-marathon, a 10-kilometer race and a 5-kilometer race, catering to professional athletes, recreational runners and families.

South Sudanese runner Lotino Luchik won the men’s marathon in 2 hours, 17 minutes and 31 seconds, establishing the inaugural course record. Luchik, who has competed successfully at shorter distances, chose Haifa for his marathon debut.

Israeli runner Gazacho Penta, the national record holder in the 100-kilometer race, finished second in 2:31:22, followed by Yotam Kaplan in 2:31:59.

Kenyan runner Teresia Omosa (center), winner of the women’s race, celebrates on the podium alongside Haifa Mayor Yona Yahav (second from right) at the inaugural Haifa International Marathon, Nov. 20, 2026. Photo by Reuven Cohen/Haifa Municipality.

Kenya’s Teresia Omosa, a previous winner of the Tel Aviv Marathon, claimed the women’s title in 2:34:53, setting the inaugural women’s course record.

In the men’s half-marathon, Israeli Olympic runner Haimro Alame, also transliterated as Aymro Almayeh/Aimeru Almeya, took first place in 1:05:48. Tal Avidan finished second in 1:10:25, while Dvir Tuval placed third, just 12 seconds behind.

Mentamer Bikaya won the women’s half-marathon in 1:21:38, followed by Beatie Deutsch in 1:22:33 and Limor Eder in third place.

British runner Malek Rostai won the men’s 10-kilometer race, while Israeli Yotam Taye finished second, setting a national under-18 record of 30 minutes and 56 seconds. Tom Tamari placed third in 31:22.

Helen Wolfson won the women’s 10-kilometer race in 37:11, ahead of Yekaterina Shved and Tal Frenkel-Rotenberg.

The leading runners received cash prizes, with winners of the full marathon awarded 6,000 shekels ($1,900), runners-up 4,000 shekels ($1,270) and third-place finishers 2,000 shekels ($635). Winners of the half-marathon received 3,000 shekels ($950), while first-place finishers in the 10-kilometer race earned 1,500 shekels ($475).

Beyond the competition, the marathon emphasized community participation, resilience and rehabilitation. Among the runners were wounded IDF soldiers, disabled veterans, victims of terrorism, children and adults with disabilities, and representatives of organizations promoting rehabilitation and social inclusion.

Haifa Mayor Yona Yahav, who officially launched the race, hailed the event as a milestone for the city.

“This is a historic and exciting morning for the city of Haifa,” Yahav said. “Some 10,000 runners are bringing tremendous energy to the city and proving that Haifa deserves to stand alongside the world’s leading marathon cities.

“Haifa is a city of sports, and today we are also establishing its status as an attractive destination for international sporting events. This is only the beginning, and next year we are aiming even higher,” he added.

Police said the event concluded without unusual incidents and that roads closed for the races had reopened to traffic. Officers, volunteers and emergency personnel were deployed along the routes to ensure the safety of runners and spectators.

Organizers have already announced plans to expand the event next year, with the second Haifa International Marathon scheduled for Nov. 19, 2027. The starting and finishing lines will be moved to Sammy Ofer Stadium to accommodate the anticipated increase in participants.