The Israeli Air Force struck a former Hezbollah missile production and weapons storage facility in eastern Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley on Thursday evening after detecting renewed activity by the Iranian-backed terrorist organization, the Israel Defense Forces said.

The intelligence-guided strikes targeted the entrances to the facility in the Janta area, near the Syrian border, which the military said had been attacked several times during the war.

“A short while ago, the Israeli Air Force, guided by intelligence, struck a site in the Janta area of Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley that was previously used to manufacture missiles and store weapons belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization,” the IDF said in a statement.

According to the Israeli military, Hezbollah operatives had recently returned to the site, prompting the decision to strike its entrances to prevent the facility from being restored.

The operation came three days after the IDF announced a separate strike against a weapons shipment destined for Hezbollah in the same area.

In that operation, conducted overnight Sunday, Israeli aircraft targeted weapons that had been transported from Syria into Lebanon.

The military said the shipment was intended to strengthen Hezbollah’s operational capabilities and enable attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers.

The Janta area, situated along the Lebanese-Syrian border, has long served as a route for weapons smuggling into Lebanon, according to the IDF.

The military said numerous shipments had passed through the area in the past.

The Alma Research and Education Center, which monitors security threats along Israel’s northern border, said following Monday’s strike that the Janta area was a known smuggling route.

The research center reported identifying six attempted weapons-smuggling operations from Syria into Lebanon since May, involving rockets, drones, anti-tank missiles, cruise missile components, explosives and small arms.

Thursday’s strikes were also reported by Lebanese media, which described four airstrikes in the eastern mountain range near Al-Shaara in the Beqaa Valley. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

In its statement Thursday evening, the IDF accused Hezbollah of continuing to exploit Lebanese territory for military activities despite the ceasefire agreement.

“The Hezbollah terrorist organization continues to exploit various areas in Lebanon for terrorist activity, weapons smuggling and the movement of terrorists, in violation of the framework agreement signed with Lebanon, and with the aim of harming Israeli civilians and IDF forces,” the military said.

Israel has repeatedly warned that it will act against Hezbollah’s efforts to rebuild its military infrastructure and replenish its weapons stockpiles.

The IDF said its operations were intended to prevent the terrorist organization from restoring capabilities that could threaten Israel.

“The IDF will not allow the Hezbollah terrorist organization to rebuild its capabilities or harm Israeli civilians and IDF forces,” the military said. “The IDF will continue to act to eliminate threats while remaining committed to the ceasefire agreement.”