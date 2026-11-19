The International Court of Justice in The Hague ruled 9-6 on Thursday that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority during a 2017 military campaign in northern Rakhine State.

The U.N. court found that Myanmar’s security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians and committed widespread sexual violence. The Gambia brought the case in November 2019 under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

The judges found that the only reasonable inference from Myanmar’s actions was that it intended to destroy the Rohingya population in northern Rakhine State, a substantial part of the protected group. The court ordered Myanmar to allow and facilitate the safe, voluntary and dignified return of displaced Rohingya and to pay compensation. It did not set an amount.

South Africa brought its case against Israel on Dec. 29, 2023, alleging that Israel violated the Genocide Convention in the Gaza Strip. Israel rejected the allegations in its March filing, saying its military campaign targeted Hamas and other terrorist groups following the Hamas-led massacre in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

The court has not ruled on the merits of South Africa’s allegations. It extended deadlines in the case, giving South Africa until Nov. 22, 2027, to file its reply and Israel until May 22, 2029, to respond.