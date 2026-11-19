“The Department of Justice will not tolerate foreign terrorist plots against our leaders and will not stop until those responsible are held accountable,” stated Todd Blanche, the U.S. attorney general.
“It is not possible for Christians to be antisemitic,” Fr. Alexandre Comte, national delegate for relations with Judaism at the French Bishops’ Conference, told JNS. “It is part of our faith to be in relation with the people of Israel.”
“When student government treats the inclusion of Hillel as the reason an event can’t go forward, it sends a clear message to Jewish students across CUNY that their participation is conditional,” Moshe Spern of United Jewish Teachers told JNS.
Honored with the Jonathan Sacks Institute Prize at Bar-Ilan University, the Holocaust historian speaks to JNS about Jewish pride, rising antisemitism and why defending the truth sometimes means defending the rights of those who deny it.
“The Department of Justice will not tolerate foreign terrorist plots against our leaders and will not stop until those responsible are held accountable,” stated Todd Blanche, the U.S. attorney general.
“It is not possible for Christians to be antisemitic,” Fr. Alexandre Comte, national delegate for relations with Judaism at the French Bishops’ Conference, told JNS. “It is part of our faith to be in relation with the people of Israel.”
“When student government treats the inclusion of Hillel as the reason an event can’t go forward, it sends a clear message to Jewish students across CUNY that their participation is conditional,” Moshe Spern of United Jewish Teachers told JNS.
Honored with the Jonathan Sacks Institute Prize at Bar-Ilan University, the Holocaust historian speaks to JNS about Jewish pride, rising antisemitism and why defending the truth sometimes means defending the rights of those who deny it.
“Instead of focusing on disarming Hamas and ensuring that the terrorist organization never returns to power in the Gaza Strip, they choose to confront Israel with a series of one-sided demands,” Danny Danon, Israel’s U.N. ambassador, told JNS.