European nations are beginning to recognize the terrorism threats posed by mass migration, having ignored the issue for years due to political correctness, the Czech foreign minister said on Wednesday.

“I think people in Europe and in many European countries are starting to realize the problem with aggressive Islamism and the level of terrorism that might be hidden inside the problem we call the mass migration,” Petr Macinka told JNS during a visit to Jerusalem.

The top Czech diplomat said his country has always refused mass migration, including during a surge in 2015, and remains one of Europe’s safest countries, contrasting the Czech Republic’s situation with that of Germany, Sweden, France, Belgium and other Western European countries.

“There is a group of people who are carrying their culture with them, their rules, their way of life and religion, and they think they can come to Europe and live with their own rules, with Sharia,” Macinka said, referring to Islamic religious law.

“When we see what happened in Germany since 2015, there was not a week without a bombing, stabbing, or mass raping, etc.,” he said.

“The Politically Correct Europe was never able to describe it with the right words,” Macinka continued. “We knew that mass migration can bring the risk of Islamist terrorism to Europe, but we were not allowed to say that. They thought that this was politically incorrect because they thought that even terrorists have their human rights. Well, we don’t think that way.”

Ties that bind

Macinka was in Israel this week as part of a top government delegation led by Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš along with senior ministers covering defense, public health and sports.

One of Israel’s staunchest allies in Europe, the Czech Republic has been an outspoken voice for Israel on the continent and in international forums ever since diplomatic relations were restored in 1990 after the end of Communist rule.

“Our own historical experience and dark history makes us much closer than some other nations and countries in Europe,” he said.

Czechoslovakia was abandoned by its Western allies in 1938 and 1939, leading to its dismemberment and German occupation before World War II even began in Europe.

Macinka noted that the Czech Minister of Sport found a listing of family members killed during the Holocaust during the delegation’s visit to the Yad Vashem Museum in Jerusalem.

The historic friendship between Israel and the Czech Republic dates back to early 20th-century Zionist ties and pivotal military and diplomatic support during Israel’s founding in 1948.

Czechoslovakia’s first president, Tomáš Garrigue Masaryk, supported Zionism and opposed antisemitism, and visited Mandatory Palestine in 1927 out of lifelong sympathy for the Jewish people and personal religious and scholarly interest in the Holy Land.

The centuries-old connection between the two small nations, which was cemented during Israel’s 1948 War of Independence, when Czechoslovakia alone supplied vital arms to the fledgling Jewish state, continues to this day, with Prague mulling opening an embassy in Jerusalem.

“When you are friends, you can talk openly,” he told JNS. “There are some other countries that don’t have an open dialogue with Israel; they have only open criticism.”

Air defense purchase

During the visit to Israel, which included meetings with both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the leader of Israel’s opposition bloc, Gadi Eisenkot, the Czech leader voiced interest in buying additional Israeli air defense systems, and the delegation toured Israel Aerospace Industries facilities where it received briefings on the Arrow 3 ballistic missile defense system.

“We have to strengthen our air defense systems,” the foreign minister said. “Israel has some of the best systems in the world against ballistic missiles, and I don’t see any better place to get it than here.”