If you are a serious researcher of political extremism, particularly its left-wing and Islamist variants, the chances are that you will have encountered the work of a U.K.-based analyst using the pseudonymous handle “Habibi.”

In his posts on social media and his writings for the venerable website “Harry’s Place”—a center-left outlet dedicated to exposing antisemitic agitation and conspiracy-based wackiness more broadly—Habibi has diligently documented the ideological rot spreading through university campuses, mosques, Islamic charities, the labor unions and, especially, the British Labour Party for more than 20 years.

Along the way, he has broken key stories in an increasingly crowded space, among them the crudely antisemitic sermons delivered in several mosques across the United Kingdom, the terrorist links of the U.K. charity Interpal, and, particularly memorably, the obsequious fawning over Hamas and Hezbollah voiced by the antisemite Jeremy Corbyn long before he became the leader of the Labour Party.

Habibi’s work has been enormously useful for the Jewish community, academic institutions and NGOs tracking extremism, as well as for members of the United Kingdom’s Muslim communities combating extremism among their co-religionists.

In a sane world, he would be an adviser to the police and to government departments, as well as the recipient of a coveted MBE, a British award for outstanding community service, from King Charles himself. It is no exaggeration to say that his research is an essential component for understanding the foundations of the pro-Hamas movement that has flourished in the wake of the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Instead, Habibi is now being hounded by a witch hunt orchestrated by a scurrilous online rag and amplified by a network of pro-Iranian social-media accounts, including one belonging to David Miller, a disgraced former university professor and acolyte of the Tehran regime’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Miller is known, among many regrettable things, for his Hitlerian rants about a global “Pax Judaica” on Iranian regime and Hezbollah-aligned media outlets, including the state English-language broadcaster Press TV and the virulently antisemitic Lebanese newspaper Al Mayadeen.

Habibi’s work has been enormously useful for the Jewish community, academic institutions and NGOs tracking extremism.

Last week, a British outlet called the Byline Times—obscure, yes, but not so obscure as to be passed over for nearly $400,000 in grants from the British government—published what it laughably called an “investigation” into Habibi’s work. Combing through 300,000 of his posts—the volume alone speaks to Habibi’s astonishing determination to pursue the enemies of democracy and critical, independent thought—it sought to inspire shock among readers by claiming that “under the mask of anonymity,” he has “worked on political campaigns with the UK’s Trade Envoy to Israel, the former Labour MP and now non-affiliated peer Lord Ian Austin; and the Henry Jackson Society, a Westminster-based think tank.”

The article also revealed Habibi’s identity, naming him as Benjamin Tait, a former U.S. foreign-service officer long resident in Britain. The goal here was clearly to muzzle the Habibi account and to encourage the harassment of Tait and his family.

The Byline Times article was a stream of innuendo. It revealed nothing illegal about Tait’s work or any underhanded methods used by him. The aim was to inspire outrage simply by drawing out his associations with legally constituted entities in the United Kingdom that have stood up to the tsunami of antisemitism and antizionism that has plagued British society across more than two decades.

Hearteningly, many of Habibi’s British collaborators rose to his defense. Those of us in America who have benefited from his work need to do the same.

Far less hearteningly, the British government has stayed silent on the matter of Habibi’s predicament. This is to be expected. Under the newly installed government of Labour Party leader Andy Burnham, yet another in a series of unelected prime ministers installed at No. 10 Downing Street following the resignations of their predecessors, the United Kingdom has made “Palestine” its signature foreign-policy issue. In recent days, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, a devout “As-A-Jew” who happily speaks of his family’s escape from the Holocaust in the same breath as vilifying Israel, has announced sanctions on companies serving Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, as part of his obsessive drive to reward the Palestinians for the Oct. 7 atrocities with their own state.

This poisonous atmosphere demonstrates why, in 2026, Britain has become a haven for apologists for Hamas, Hezbollah and their Iranian backers, while rounding upon those, like Habibi, whose mission is to defend the West’s one democratic ally in the Middle East. Since the Hamas pogrom, Iran has carried out as many as 15 terrorist attacks in the United Kingdom, including the stabbing of a presenter on the opposition broadcaster Iran International outside his own home; arson attacks on synagogues and a fleet of ambulances belonging to the Jewish charity Hatzola; and knife attacks on two Jewish men in the north London neighborhood of Golders Green.

Yet individuals like Miller, who is currently claiming the credit for outing Habibi as Benjamin Tait, continue to ply their propaganda with impunity. In October, the security agency MI5 revealed that Iranian-linked operations had resulted in more than 50 arrests around the country during the previous year. Two pieces of legislation, passed in 2023 and 2026 respectively, clearly proscribe propaganda activities on behalf of the Iranian regime, with up to five years in prison for convicted offenders.

This begs the question as to why the British government has failed to pursue Miller and other Iranian shills like the former members of parliament Chris Williamson and George Galloway. All of them have undertaken activities on behalf of a regime that directly threatens their own country. They are, frankly, traitors. They belong in prison, and legislation is in place to lock them up accordingly.

Alas, Britain today is living in a world foretold by author Lewis Carroll in “Alice in Wonderland” and “Through the Looking-Glass.” Morality is inverted; criminals are ignored or even lionized as heroes; and logic and reason are turned on their heads.

The trolling of Habibi is a testament to that. As long as Burnham, Miliband and their ilk remain in power, that isn’t going to change anytime soon.