A Jewish-Italian former lawmaker on Wednesday announced his resignation from his left-wing party over its opposition to an antisemitism law passed by Italy’s parliament earlier this week.

The Democratic Party (PD) voted against the law, which passed in Italy’s Chamber of Deputies by a vote of 147 to 93, with five abstentions.

“That decision by the PD represented an insurmountable obstacle to my remaining in the party,” said former MP Emanuele Fiano said during an interview with Telelombardia, a Milan-based television channel. Fiano said he’d informed the party’s leader, Elly Schlein, of his decision to leave. An emotional Fiano said he’d “never thought” he’d ever leave the party.

“A line has been crossed that is insurmountable for my history and the history of my family,” he said in the interview. His father, Nedo Fiano, who died in 2020, was deported to Auschwitz along with 11 family members and was the only one to survive. Nedo later became a prominent Holocaust educator in Italy. Schlein’s father, Melvin, who is a professor emeritus of international relations at Franklin University, Switzerland, is also Jewish.

Walker Meghnagi, president of the Jewish Community of Milan, expressed solidarity with Fiano, who served as president of the community from 1998 to 2001.

“It was not he who changed, but the left that betrayed its own principles and voted alongside Vannacci,” Meghnagi said in a statement on Wednesday, referring to the right-wing Italian politician and former general Roberto Vannacci, who also opposed the legislation. He heads the newly-established National Future party.

“Fiano has not changed his position. For years, he has consistently pursued the same cause,” said Meghnagi. He accused the PD of voting against the law “on the basis of false interpretations of the text” and betraying “one of the fundamental principles of the left: defending common rights.”

Speaking of Fiano, Meghnagi wrote: “He is one of us, and he remains one of us. Our solidarity with Fiano is not an empty gesture. It means standing with someone who has remained faithful to the ideals he has always believed in, even when remaining faithful meant leaving his own party.”

PD cited the reference in the law to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism as the party’s reason for opposing the legislation. “We make one final appeal to the right to change the divisive definition they have included in this law,” Schlein said in September.

The IHRA text notes that antisemitism can include targeting Israel “conceived as a Jewish collectivity,” but makes clear that “criticism of Israel similar to that leveled against any other country cannot be regarded as antisemitic.”

Fiano rejected the PD’s claims that the bill and the IHRA definition limit free speech, arguing both include caveats that state that criticism of Israel does not necessarily entail antisemitism.

“I will not accept the fight against antisemitism being portrayed as an obstacle to criticism of [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s government, the Israeli military or violence by settlers,” said Fiano, who had been a lawmaker for PD from 2007 to 2022.