With just six weeks left until António Guterres completes his second and final term as secretary-general of the United Nations, there has yet to be a clear successor to the U.N. leader, who has drawn frequent criticism of Jew-hatred from Israel and its allies.

The U.N. Security Council’s latest straw poll, on Friday, came with color-coded ballots. That means that it was clear when permanent members of the council—China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States, all of which have veto power and could tank a candidate with a single vote—voted “encourage,” “discourage” or “no opinion.”

Rebeca Grynspan, a U.N. executive and former Costa Rican vice president, won the poll on Friday, marking her eighth victory in nine tries. The Jewish economist got 10 “encourage,” four “discourage” and one “no opinion” votes, but two of the “discourage” votes came from the permanent members with veto power.

The color-coded votes only reveal if a vote is from the five permanent members, not which one cast which vote.

Grynspan has come under increasing opposition from U.S. conservative groups, which have questioned her positions on areas like abortion and gender ideology.

Rafael Grossi, the Argentinian head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, got eight “encourage” and six “discourage” votes. Three of the latter came from members with veto power.

Lana Nusseibeh, a United Arab Emirates diplomat and late entrant to the race, got seven “encourage,” six “discourage” and two “no opinion” votes. Three of the votes against her came from the Security Council permanent members.

The only other candidate, of the eight still in contention, to remain above water in the vote was Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, a Guyanese diplomat, who got six “encourage,” six “discourage” and three “no opinion” votes. Two of the “discourage” votes came from permanent members of the council.

By informal rotation, the next secretary-general is supposed to come from Latin America .

Mike Waltz, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said after the vote that “we would welcome and encourage and want a candidate from Latin America to emerge.”

“We also want the best candidate to emerge,” he said. “Unfortunately, there hasn’t been consensus yet.”

The U.S. envoy encouraged some of the lower-scoring candidates to consider stepping aside to “let the council consider a narrower field for those who are receiving some level of support.”