Republicans seeking answers about their party’s midterm election losses earlier this month were left with questions about the motivations of conservative voters when faced with new polling on Thursday that suggested that GOP support for the U.S.-Israel relationship remains strong.

The Combat Antisemitism Movement shared the findings of its poll of Republican primary voters with a bipartisan group of pro-Israel state lawmakers at the movement’s State Leadership Summit in Charleston, S.C.

The poll of 1,000 likely GOP voters in the first-in-the-nation primary and caucus states of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina suggests that a large majority of the Republican electorate continues to support Israel and rejects Jew-hatred.

The poll found that support for Israel was particularly strong among self-described “very conservative” and evangelical Christian voters, with 77% and 78% respectively of those groups saying that they have a favorable view of the Jewish state.

The poll did not ask whether that support extends to specific policy elements of the U.S.-Israel relationship, like the $3.8 billion in aid that Israel receives from the United States each year. But 78% of Republican primary voters in those four states said that the GOP’s “relationship with Israel makes them either more likely to vote Republican or has no impact on their vote.”

That compares to just 10% of respondents who said that Republican ties to Israel make them likelier to vote for Democrats.

During a question-and-answer session about the poll at the Combat Antisemitism Movement event, Montana state representative Randyn Gregg, a Republican, alluded to an NBC exit poll that found that 17% of voters in this year’s midterms were white evangelicals compared to the 23% of the electorate who self-identify that way in 2024 , when elections returned U.S. President Donald Trump to the White House with Republican majorities in the House and Senate.

“How do we turn out our social conservatives that we know are natural allies of Israel and the Jewish people?” Gregg asked.

The available data suggests that overall voter turnout in 2026 was close to record highs for a midterm election year, but in states like North Carolina, where Democrats picked up six House seats, turnout was lower in counties Trump won in 2024 than in counties won by former vice president Kamala Harris.

Many Republican voters likely stayed home, helping Democrats win sweeping victories across the country.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance offered a very different theory of the election the day after the midterms. He claimed in a social media post that “the main problem” was “not turnout” but that Trump supporters decided to vote for Democrats.

“Our voters showed up,” Vance wrote.

The vice president cited an unnamed pollster, who he said told him that one of the main reasons those voters defected was because they want to “change our relationship to Israel.”

The portions of the Combat Antisemitism Movement poll that the group has released so far do not explicitly mention Vance, but Republican lawmakers who spoke at Thursday’s summit pointed to turnout, and not Israel, as the root of their party’s problem on Election Day.

Kansas state representative Barb Wasinger, a Republican, said that churches were “eerily silent” in the runup to the midterms.

“My problem with the election was that faith leaders weren’t coming out and telling people to vote,” Wasinger said. “I don’t think they should be telling everyone how to vote; I just thought they should be telling people to vote.”

‘Political malpractice’

Jason Miyares, former Virginia attorney general and a member of the Combat Antisemitism Movement U.S. advisory board, said that it would be “political malpractice” for a Republican presidential candidate to take the advice of right-wing figures who advocate that the GOP become less supportive of Israel.

“They are telling you that the people you should be pursuing in order to be the nominee are the individuals that are the least likely to vote in the middle of winter in an Iowa caucus or in South Carolina, or New Hampshire, or Nevada, while at the same time angering and isolating the group of voters most likely to vote in a caucus or a primary,” he said. “I mean, evangelicals show up in Iowa.”

Most of the nearly 150 elected officials from more than 20 states at the Combat Antisemitism Movement conference were Republicans, including many from states where Democrats captured seats that the GOP has held for decades.

One of the Democratic attendees, South Carolina state representative Beth Bernstein, who is the only Jewish state legislator in South Carolina, told JNS that what some of the Republicans in the room were describing about a lack of evangelical enthusiasm shaping the outcome of the election didn’t match what she saw at the polls.

“What was outstanding here, particularly in South Carolina, was the African American vote was very strong,” Bernstein said. “The kitchen table issues are paramount to what brought people out.”

Midterm elections typically see a marked decline in turnout compared with presidential election years, but the number of votes cast by black voters in South Carolina dropped by only 7% from 2024 to 2026, compared with a 23% drop for white voters, according to the state’s election commission, which tracks racial voting data.

In an election year when the largest share of voters said that their top concern was the economy, North Carolina state senator Ralph Hise, a Republican, said that “conservatives gave nothing to individuals to come out and vote for.”

“We gave them a whole lot of what we’re going to stop, what we’re going to turn around—those types of things,” he said. “But the evangelicals and others, why would they come out and vote for a particular candidate if they don’t see something that will be better for government, better for people, better for their faith, better for their education?”

“You support Israel, they would never support a candidate who didn’t do that,” Hise said of Republicans. “But if gas prices are $4.75, that ain’t gonna save you.”