Board of Peace urges Israel to ‘immediately’ facilitate winter supplies for Gaza

The Board of Peace called on the Israeli government on Monday to “immediately” authorize and facilitate humanitarian supplies into the Gaza Strip, citing the approaching winter as an emergency.

The international body, led by U.S. President Donald Trump, acknowledged that Jerusalem has taken steps to provide for the needs of Gazans for the winter but said this “remains insufficient.”

The board stressed that Hamas has failed to meet its obligation to lay down its arms and has thus “compounded the challenges facing Gaza’s civilian population.” It called on all parties to fulfill their commitments, warning that those who fail to do so “will bear responsibility for the consequences.”

Statement by the Board of Peace on Recent Flooding and Urgent Winterization Needs in Gaza pic.twitter.com/lWxKhPxGeH — Board of Peace (@BoardOfPeace) November 9, 2026

The Israeli Defense Ministry’s Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) unit said on Monday that more than 91,000 tents and 8,200 trucks carrying winter supplies have entered the Gaza Strip since the implementation of a winterization plan, in partnership with the Board of Peace, the International Committee of the Red Cross, UNICEF and other international organizations.