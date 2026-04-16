More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

China urges Iran to reopen Strait of Hormuz

Beijing calls on Tehran to restore shipping through the key waterway as the U.S. enforces naval blockade and tightens sanctions pressure.

Apr. 16, 2026
JNS Staff

China urges Iran to reopen Strait of Hormuz

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Iranians walk past a large billboard referring to the Strait of Hormuz in Tehran's Vanak Square on April 15, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
Iranians walk past a large billboard referring to the Strait of Hormuz in Tehran’s Vanak Square on April 15, 2026.
Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
( Apr. 16, 2026 / JNS )

China on Wednesday called on Iran to restore normal navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in a phone call that while Iran’s sovereignty and security in the strategic waterway should be respected and safeguarded, freedom and safety of navigation must also be guaranteed, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement.

Wang said there is broad international interest in reopening the strait and described the situation as being at “a critical stage of transformation” with “a window for peace” emerging. He reiterated China’s support for maintaining a ceasefire and continuing negotiations, saying such efforts serve the interests of Iran, the region and the wider world.

Wang added that Beijing remains willing to help ease tensions and promote improved relations among countries in the region.

U.S. naval forces on Monday began enforcing a maritime blockade of Iranian ports. The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil and gas choke points, spans about 21 miles between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. Tehran has long exercised de facto control over the waterway, which handles about 20% of global oil trade.

Maps4Media processed and enhanced Sentinal-2 satellite imagery shows a broad view of the Strait of Hormuz between southern Iran and Oman's Musandam Peninsula, including surrounding islands, coastal terrain, and turquoise shallow-water zones at the entrance to the Persian Gulf. The image provides regional context of one of the world's most strategically important maritime chokepoints for global oil and commercial shipping. Satellite image (c) 2026 Maps4media. Photo enhanced and published by maps4media via Getty Images.
Maps4Media processed and enhanced Sentinal-2 satellite imagery shows a broad view of the Strait of Hormuz between southern Iran and Oman’s Musandam Peninsula, including surrounding islands, coastal terrain, and turquoise shallow-water zones at the entrance to the Persian Gulf. The image provides regional context of one of the world’s most strategically important maritime chokepoints for global oil and commercial shipping. Satellite image (c) 2026 Maps4media. Photo enhanced and published by maps4media via Getty Images.
maps4media/Getty Images

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday that the United States is trying to increase pressure on Iran via China, which was the largest purchaser of Iranian oil before the war.

“We believe with this blockade in the straits there will be a pause of Chinese buying,” Bessent said. “Two Chinese banks received letters from the U.S. Treasury—I’m not going to identify the banks—but we told them that if we can prove that there is Iranian money flowing through your accounts, then we are willing to put on secondary sanctions.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also said that U.S. President Donald Trump had received a personal assurance from Chinese President Xi Jinping that China is not supplying Iran with weapons.

Iran secretly obtained a Chinese-made reconnaissance satellite in late 2024 and used it to help target U.S. military positions across the Middle East during the recent conflict, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper, citing leaked Iranian military documents, said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Aerospace Force took control of the TEE-01B satellite built by China’s Earth Eye Co. after its launch from China. The system reportedly provided the IRGC with imagery and coordinates of U.S. bases before and after missile and drone attacks in March.

As part of the arrangement, the Iranian regime gained access to ground stations operated by Beijing-based Emposat, whose network spans Asia, Latin America and other regions, the FT said.

Reuters said it could not independently verify the report. U.S. and Chinese government agencies, as well as the companies involved, did not respond to requests for comment.

Iran
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Prime Minister Viktor Orbán speaks at CPAC Hungary in Budapest, May 29, 2025. Photo by David Isaac.
World News
EU states to revisit Israel sanctions after Orbán loss
Budapest vetoed previous attempts to isolate and defund the Jewish state.
Apr. 16, 2026
JNS Staff
Aryeh Lightstone
Israel News
US officials join direct talks with Hamas in Cairo—'CNN’
The reported talks marked the first direct U.S. engagement with Hamas since the Oct. 10, 2025, ceasefire.
Apr. 16, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a wreath-laying ceremony marking the annual Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum in Jerusalem on April 14, 2026. Photo by Ilia Yefimovich / AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Netanyahu makes ‘Time 100' list for fifth time
The Israeli prime minister joins roughly two dozen world leaders, including Trump, Xi Jinping and Pope Leo XIV, on Time’s 2026 list of most influential people.
Apr. 16, 2026
JNS Staff
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun addresses the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York City, Sept. 23, 2025. Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images.
Israel News
Israeli and Lebanese leaders to speak for first time in decades, Trump says
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will speak directly with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, according to Israeli Cabinet minister.
Apr. 16, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld, JNS Staff
Gadi Taub speaks at a conference in Beersheva, Israel on May 28, 2025. Photo by Canaan Lidor.
Israel News
Israeli court rejects NYT writer’s libel suit
Gadi Taub’s criticism of Ronen Bergman’s reporting on the Mossad’s pager operation against Hezbollah was not defamatory, a judge ruled.
Apr. 16, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Rabbi Menachem Margolin speaks at a conference on antisemitism in Brussels, Belgium on April 15, 2026. Photo by Yoav Dudkevitch.
World News
EU Parliament head calls attacks on Jews ‘assault on Europe’
Roberta Metsola referenced a recent wave of torchings and intimidation on the streets of European cities.
Apr. 16, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem appears on TV to address the Iranian-backed terror group's supporters, April 13, 2026. Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images.
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
How Iranian influence campaigns shape narratives in the United States
Apr. 15, 2026
Emily Schrader
THE COLUMN
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
When ‘pro-Israel’ stops meaning defense
Stephen M. Flatow
Jonathan S. Tobin
From the Editor-in-Chief
Why they blame Netanyahu for antisemitism and the Iran war
Jonathan S. Tobin