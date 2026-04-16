China urges Iran to reopen Strait of Hormuz

China on Wednesday called on Iran to restore normal navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in a phone call that while Iran’s sovereignty and security in the strategic waterway should be respected and safeguarded, freedom and safety of navigation must also be guaranteed, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement.

Wang said there is broad international interest in reopening the strait and described the situation as being at “a critical stage of transformation” with “a window for peace” emerging. He reiterated China’s support for maintaining a ceasefire and continuing negotiations, saying such efforts serve the interests of Iran, the region and the wider world.

Wang added that Beijing remains willing to help ease tensions and promote improved relations among countries in the region.

U.S. naval forces on Monday began enforcing a maritime blockade of Iranian ports. The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil and gas choke points, spans about 21 miles between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. Tehran has long exercised de facto control over the waterway, which handles about 20% of global oil trade.

Maps4Media processed and enhanced Sentinal-2 satellite imagery shows a broad view of the Strait of Hormuz between southern Iran and Oman’s Musandam Peninsula, including surrounding islands, coastal terrain, and turquoise shallow-water zones at the entrance to the Persian Gulf. The image provides regional context of one of the world’s most strategically important maritime chokepoints for global oil and commercial shipping. Satellite image (c) 2026 Maps4media. Photo enhanced and published by maps4media via Getty Images. maps4media/Getty Images

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday that the United States is trying to increase pressure on Iran via China, which was the largest purchaser of Iranian oil before the war.

“We believe with this blockade in the straits there will be a pause of Chinese buying,” Bessent said. “Two Chinese banks received letters from the U.S. Treasury—I’m not going to identify the banks—but we told them that if we can prove that there is Iranian money flowing through your accounts, then we are willing to put on secondary sanctions.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also said that U.S. President Donald Trump had received a personal assurance from Chinese President Xi Jinping that China is not supplying Iran with weapons.

Iran secretly obtained a Chinese-made reconnaissance satellite in late 2024 and used it to help target U.S. military positions across the Middle East during the recent conflict, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper, citing leaked Iranian military documents, said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Aerospace Force took control of the TEE-01B satellite built by China’s Earth Eye Co. after its launch from China. The system reportedly provided the IRGC with imagery and coordinates of U.S. bases before and after missile and drone attacks in March.

As part of the arrangement, the Iranian regime gained access to ground stations operated by Beijing-based Emposat, whose network spans Asia, Latin America and other regions, the FT said.

Reuters said it could not independently verify the report. U.S. and Chinese government agencies, as well as the companies involved, did not respond to requests for comment.

