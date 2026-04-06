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News   Israel News

Israeli airstrike killed IRGC oil revenue chief

Mohammad Reza Ashrafi Kahi died in Tehran on April 3.

Apr. 6, 2026
JNS Staff

Israeli airstrike killed IRGC oil revenue chief

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Two Israeli Air Force F-15 "Baz" fighter jets during operational activity. Credit: Israel Defense Forces.
Two Israeli Air Force F-15 “Baz” fighter jets during operational activity. Credit: Israel Defense Forces.
( Apr. 6, 2026 / JNS )

The Israel Air Force over the weekend killed a senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander responsible for managing the “commercial operations” of the terrorist organization’s oil revenues and bypassing international sanctions, the military said on Sunday.

Mohammad Reza Ashrafi Kahi, who was killed by an airstrike in Tehran on Friday, “managed the commercial operations of the Oil Headquarters, estimated at billions of dollars annually, and advanced the development of the IRGC’s military capabilities, as well as those of the Iranian terror regime’s proxies across the Middle East, foremost among them the Houthi terrorist regime, and the Hezbollah and Hamas terrorist organizations,” the IDF stated.

Oil revenues “fund the IRGC’s ballistic missile and UAV arrays, which are used to launch attacks toward the territory of the State of Israel and Gulf states, and to target oil infrastructure across the region,” according to the IDF.

The army noted that Ashrafi’s elimination followed the March 31 airstrike that killed Jamshid Eshaqi, who led a covert oil funding network supporting Iran’s regular military and the IRGC, “and constitutes an additional significant blow to the economic foundations of Iran’s security apparatus.

“The IDF will continue to operate against commanders and leaders of the Iranian terror regime wherever necessary,” the statement concluded.

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