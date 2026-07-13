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Fiji to launch Israel parliamentary group

“We stand firmly with Israel,” said Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka.

Etgar Lefkovits
Figi Embassy in Jerusalem
Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attend the inauguration of the Pacific nation’s embassy in Jerusalem, Sept. 17, 2025. Photo by Amos Ben Gershom/GPO.
(July 13, 2026 / JNS)

The South Pacific country of Fiji will launch an Israeli parliamentary group on Tuesday, amid growing ties between the two nations.

The move comes a year after Fiji opened an embassy in Jerusalem and Israel subsequently inaugurated its own embassy in the archipelago, two-thirds of the way from Hawaii to New Zealand, marking a strengthening Israeli presence in the Pacific region.

“As a nation that values faith, democracy and friendship, we stand firmly with Israel,” said Fiji Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka. “This caucus will strengthen our bilateral ties and allow us to work together on issues that matter for our shared future.”

Israel and Fiji, which established diplomatic relations in 1970, have rapidly expanding ties, with the Jewish state sharing technological, cyber and agricultural know-how and the Pacific Ocean nation long offering faith-based diplomatic support.

“As a Fijian Christian, this historic launch of the Fiji Israel Allies Caucus is a deeply spiritual moment,” said Fine Ditoka, head of diplomacy and protocol at the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem, an evangelical organization. “By embracing this calling, Fiji is not only strengthening its political ties but also stepping into its spiritual destiny.”

The launch of the 65th Israel Allies Caucus at Fiji’s Parliament will be led by Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, highlighting the importance the Pacific Ocean nation places on its ties with Israel.

“This marks a defining moment for the Pacific,” said Josh Reinstein, president of the Washington, D.C. based- Israel Allies Foundation. “It is faith-based diplomacy in action, building alliances rooted in truth, security, and shared values for a better future across the region.”

Israeli Foreign Policy
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
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