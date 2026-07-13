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News   Antisemitism

Britain to boost security for Jewish communities

The government pledged more than $335 million over three years to add police and strengthen protection after a rise in antisemitic attacks.

JNS Staff
A policeman (R) walks past local residents near the site where a fire broke out at a supermarket in the Golders Green neighborhood in north London on May 27, 2026. Photo by Toby Shepheard / AFP via Getty Images.
A policeman walks past local residents near the site where a fire broke out at a supermarket in the Golders Green neighborhood in north London on May 27, 2026. Photo by Toby Shepheard/AFP via Getty Images.
(July 13, 2026 / JNS)

Britain will allocate more than £250 million ($335 million) over the next three years to strengthen security for Jewish communities following a series of antisemitic attacks, the British government said on Monday.

The plan includes deploying more than 500 additional police officers across England and Wales, with a focus on Jewish neighborhoods, schools, synagogues and community centers. About 300 officers will be assigned to London and roughly 80 to Greater Manchester. Police forces in seven other areas with large Jewish populations will also receive funding—Hertfordshire, Essex, Sussex, Thames Valley, West Midlands, West Yorkshire and Northumbria.

Funding includes £86 million for London’s Metropolitan Police and £59 million for counterterrorism policing, with increased patrols during periods of heightened risk aimed at deterring antisemitic incidents.

The package adds to £25 million announced earlier this year after two Jewish men were stabbed in Golders Green in northwest London, which contributed to raising the national terrorism threat level to “severe.”

“The rise in antisemitism we have seen in recent years is a test of our values as a ⁠country and tackling it has been central to my leadership from day one,” outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

Crime and Policing Minister Sarah Jones said the government was “going further and providing record funding to help keep Jewish people in London safe.”

U.K. Jewish security organization Community Security Trust (CST) welcomed the funding announcement.

“This serious increase in policing and government support comes not a moment too soon, because this is a critical time for the future of British Jews,” CST Chief Executive Mark Gardner said. “CST and our many communal partners will keep working with police and government to ensure that these deployments are as effective as possible. We thank everyone who plays their part in the continuing struggle against anti-Jewish racism and terrorism, all of which threatens society as a whole.”

JNS Staff
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