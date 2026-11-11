Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton visits Gaza aid operations in Egypt

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton on Tuesday visited the Rafah border crossing and Egyptian Red Crescent aid warehouses in Egypt to observe humanitarian aid operations for the Gaza Strip, Reuters reported.

Hamilton toured the crossing and the warehouses in El Arish, accompanied by North Sinai Gov. Khaled Megawer. He met with aid workers and was briefed on how humanitarian supplies are coordinated and prepared for delivery to Gaza, according to the Associated Press.