France bars Samaria Regional Council head from entering

French immigration authorities last week refused entry to Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, his office told JNS on Wednesday.

Dagan had traveled to Paris for a series of policy meetings with elected officials, his office said.

During passport control, he was taken for questioning. An immigration officer showed him documents saying he was barred over his position as council head, his role in building 35 communities in Judea and Samaria and his work to promote Jewish resettlement of the Gaza Strip.

Asked for his response, Dagan was said to have told the officer: “I am proud to be a Jew and a Zionist and to build the historic homeland of the Jewish people. Proud to be on the right side of history.”