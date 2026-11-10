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France to summon Iranian envoy, seek EU sanctions over cyberattack

JNS Staff
An illustration of a cyberattack. Credit: F8 studio/Shutterstock.
An illustration of a cyberattack. Credit: F8 studio/Shutterstock.
(Nov. 10, 2026 / JNS)

The French government is ruling out “nothing” in responding to a cyberattack on supermarket refrigerators that Paris has blamed on Iran, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said on Tuesday, AFP reported.

Barrot told Franceinfo that Iran’s ambassador will be summoned and that Paris will seek European sanctions against the Islamic regime. He said his government will take all measures “that we deem proportionate and necessary to deter any further attacks,” including “those we may not disclose publicly.”

The goal, he said, is “to deter anyone who might be tempted, in Iran or elsewhere, to do it again.”

On Monday, France accused Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of carrying out the attack last month, which made fridges and freezers in hundreds of supermarkets heat up. Millions of euros’ worth of food spoiled, and fires broke out in some stores.

Barrot called the attack “unprecedented in both its scale and its level of aggression.”

Media reports have suggested similar cyberattacks may also have hit stores in other European countries.

France Iran Terrorism
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