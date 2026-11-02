Iran: Moving 60% uranium abroad ‘not under consideration’

Transferring Iran’s uranium enriched to 60% to a third country is not on the table in talks with the United States, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday.

“No such proposal is under consideration,” Baghaei said when asked about the possibility under a potential agreement, according to the state-run ISNA agency.

He insisted that Washington must lift its maritime blockade and meet Tehran’s demands before an agreement can be reached.

“Given the conduct of the United States, the negotiation process has become prolonged, and the United States must now decide on the path forward,” Baghaei said.

“We have conveyed all the demands and positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the relevant parties,” he added.

He said a recent letter from U.S. Vice President JD Vance to Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei did not amount to a new diplomatic initiative.

“One cannot, on the one hand, discuss the Strait of Hormuz and, on the other, continue the blockade and expect Iran to accept such an approach,” he said.