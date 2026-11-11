Israel, Greece, Cyprus hold first joint open-sea oil spill drill

Israel, Greece and Cyprus are conducting their first joint open-sea exercise simulating a major oil spill off Cyprus on Wednesday, according to Israel’s Environmental Protection Ministry.

The exercise includes maritime and aerial operations coordinated through a joint command center, with Israeli Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman leading the Israeli delegation. The drill builds on a 2018 agreement between the three countries to cooperate on marine oil pollution emergencies, including mutual assistance, information sharing and joint exercises.