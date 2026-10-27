Jordan launches airstrikes in Syria after deadly church attack

The Royal Jordanian Air Force struck several targets in southeastern Syria on Monday in retaliation for Friday’s deadly shooting at a church funeral in the kingdom, the Jordanian Armed Forces said.

The strikes destroyed terrorist positions and vehicles, killing and wounding several terrorists, according to the military.

Amman said the operation was coordinated with Syria, but Damascus denied any prior coordination and reported civilian casualties, including women and children.

Friday’s attack at St. George’s Greek Orthodox Church in Hamoud, in Jordan’s Karak governorate, killed nine people and wounded at least 34.

Jordanian authorities arrested three suspects on Monday following a shootout.