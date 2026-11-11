Maldives moves to make Israeli passport ban permanent

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu said on Monday that Israeli passport holders would not be permitted to enter his country under any circumstances. His government submitted legislation the same day that would make the existing ban unconditional, even if Israel ends its military operations in the Gaza Strip.

The Maldives barred Israeli passport holders from entering the country in April 2025, tying the restriction to Israel’s military actions in Gaza. The proposed legislation would remove that condition, making the ban indefinite. The bill has not yet been enacted.

Israelis holding a second passport can still enter the Maldives under current law. Muizzu said a separate real estate bill would bar Israeli citizens from investing in the country, even if they enter on another passport.