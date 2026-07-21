15-year-old charged in German terror plot against synagogue

The Munich Public Prosecutor’s Office has charged a 15-year-old from the district of Augsburg, about 50 miles west of Munich, with planning an attack on a synagogue, German media reported on Monday.

The charges were filed in the Augsburg juvenile court on June 26, 2026, according to German newpaper Bild.

Authorities accuse the teenager of preparing a serious act of violence endangering the state, unlawful handling of explosive substances, and causing an explosion and dangerous bodily harm.

He had amassed a large amount of pyrotechnics, according to the charges.

The boy blew off two of his own fingers and slightly injured a friend standing nearby while testing a device, described as the size of a tennis ball, in Oct. 2025, and was under investigation since that time.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, the suspect is said to have sympathized with the terrorist organization Islamic State, Bild reported.

