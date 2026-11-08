Saudi Arabia acknowledges attempted attack on Aramco building in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry confirmed on Sunday that an administrative building belonging to Saudi Aramco in Riyadh had been targeted in an attempted attack, causing minor damage from falling shrapnel but no reported casualties.

A Reuters witness observed blown-out windows across several floors of Aramco Tower, one of the tallest buildings in the Saudi capital’s King Abdullah Financial District.

The incident followed an announcement by the Saudi-led coalition that it had intercepted two missiles fired toward Riyadh by Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists from Yemen.