More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Shipping through Strait of Hormuz slows after Iran announces renewed closure

Vessel traffic dropped significantly after Tehran said it shut the strategic waterway in response to Israeli strikes in Lebanon.

Guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) observes a merchant vessel while on patrol enforcing the U.S. blockade against Iran, May 4, 2026. Credit: U.S. Central Command.
Guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) observes a merchant vessel while on patrol enforcing the U.S. blockade against Iran, May 4, 2026. Credit: U.S. Central Command.
(June 22, 2026 / JNS)

Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz fell sharply on Sunday after Iran announced it had again closed the strategic waterway, citing alleged Israeli and U.S. violations of an interim peace agreement, according to a Reuters report.

Citing data from maritime analytics firm Kpler, the news agency reported that only five vessels passed through the strait on Sunday, compared to 26 the previous day.

The vessels included three “Very Large Crude Carriers” carrying approximately 2 million barrels each of Saudi crude oil and fuel oil, one of which was bound for Japan. The figures may not include ships that switched off their transponders while transiting the Gulf, Reuters noted.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints, linking the Persian Gulf to international markets and carrying a significant portion of global oil exports.

Iran had lifted its effective blockade of the waterway last week after reaching an agreement with the United States to extend an April ceasefire by 60 days to allow for peace negotiations. However, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced on Saturday that the strait had been closed again, citing Israeli military operations in Lebanon.

The U.S. military disputed the claim, saying commercial shipping continued to move through the waterway.

Reuters reported that 13 ships entered the strait on Saturday, including two “Very Large Crude Carriers,” while several other tankers carrying crude oil and refined petroleum products exited the passage.

The renewed uncertainty has prompted Gulf energy producers to adjust export arrangements. According to Reuters, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. and Kuwait Petroleum Corp. have issued tenders allowing crude cargoes to be loaded either inside or outside the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest developments come as U.S. and Iranian officials continue diplomatic efforts aimed at preserving a fragile ceasefire and preventing a broader regional escalation.

Middle East Iran
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli hostage Yagil Yaakov, center, is seen being abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz into Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, in this image released by the Israeli military on June 21, 2026, which says the man highlighted in red is Islamic Jihad Nukhba commander Zaki Youssef Mahmoud Abu Mustafa. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Israeli strike kills Islamic Jihad commander tied to Nir Oz kidnapping
Zaki Youssef Mahmoud Abu Mustafa infiltrated Kibbutz Nir Oz during the Oct. 7, 2023 assault and took part in the abduction of Yagil Yaakov.
June 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Attorney Michael Rabello seen before a hearing at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem on petitions demanding the dismissal of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, April 15, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Knesset speaker rules out new vote for state comptroller despite court concerns
The matter now returns to the High Court, which will determine whether the vote can stand or whether Michael Rabello’s appointment should be invalidated.
June 22, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Car Bomb in Judea and Samaria
Israel News
Two terrorists killed after firebombing near Karmei Tzur
The assailants hurled Molotov cocktails and set fires near the Judea community, prompting troops to open fire, according to the IDF.
June 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Dr. Dan Diker addresses the JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem on June 21, 2026. Photo by Nim Gluckman.
Israel News
Poll: Israelis place security over land withdrawals, say buffer zones essential
“Most Israelis now understand that defensible borders, strategic depth, buffer zones and an Israeli security presence in vital areas are indispensable components of national defense,” said Dan Diker, president of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs.
June 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greets attendees at the second annual JNS International Policy Summit, held at the Waldorf Astoria in Jerusalem, after being welcomed to the stage by JNS CEO and Israel bureau chief Alex Traiman, on June 21, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
IN FULL: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to the JNS International Policy Summit 2026.
“Stand up for the truth. Stand up for Israel. Stand up for the Jewish people. Stand up for the Jewish future.”
June 22, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former members of Sayeret Matkal, the elite special reconnaissance unit of the IDF, lay a wreath on Yoni Netanyahu's grave on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, June 20, 2026, on the 50th anniversary of his death. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu honors fallen brother on 50th anniversary of Entebbe mission
Visiting Yoni Netanyahu’s grave at Mount Herzl, the PM said the mission of protecting Israel from existential threats has driven him ever since.
June 22, 2026
Steve Linde
JNS TV
JNS Summit Day 2: Israel: A Global Superpower—AI, Tech & Innovation
Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon, JNS Editor-In-Chief Jonathan S. Tobin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s adviseer Caroline Glick and leading voices in diplomacy, technology, national security, law, media and faith headline the summit’s second day in Jerusalem.
June 22, 2026 01:43 AM
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
Make no mistake: A peace deal with Tehran is a blow to Jewish security worldwide
Ben Cohen
Mitchell Bard
Column
The day the Democrats endorsed antisemitism
Mitchell Bard