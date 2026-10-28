Netanyahu: ‘Likud is the largest party in Israel’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday night hailed the results of the initial exit polls, saying that they show beyond any doubt that the “Likud is the largest party in Israel.”

“Do you remember how the propaganda channels manipulated public opinion? Likud—18 seats, 19 seats—they knew all along that it was a lie,” Netanyahu said at the Likud Party’s election headquarters at Jerusalem’s International Convention Center, referring to surveys published by various Israeli news channels.

“They tried to discourage you, simply discourage you, from going to the polls. That’s what happened here. Well, the first thing that has become unequivocally clear is that Likud is the largest party in Israel. There is no disputing that,” he continued.

The second thing that has become clear, according to the premier, “is that the right-wing bloc has a clear, overwhelming majority among the Zionist public, among the Jewish public, and among all those who support a Jewish state.”

Netanyahu stated, “And that is why I said, and I say again, that we must establish a strong national right-wing government ... We must not, absolutely must not, put Israel at risk by forming a government that relies on anti-Zionist parties—parties that oppose our very existence.

“How have we reached the point where politicians and media outlets talk about this? Normalize it and justify it? How can you talk about an alliance of those who serve when you join forces with those who attack our servicemen, our IDF soldiers? Those who not only do not serve the country, but serve the country’s enemies?” the prime minister went on to say.

He then turned to Iran, saying that together with U.S. President Donald Trump, the Jewish state stands before a “once-in-a-lifetime historic opportunity… to eliminate the existential threat from Iran once and for all.”

He stressed that Israel must not allow “any ulterior considerations to divert us from this sacred mission.”

Speaking about his “loyal” coalition partners, referring to the ultra-Orthodox parties, the Religious Zionist Party and the Otzma Yehudit faction, he stated, “They have all served faithfully. They have stood with us through great challenges at home and abroad.”

Netanyahu then thanked his “beloved wife, Sara, and my beloved sons, Yair and Avner, who face endless vilification at home and threats to their very lives from Israel’s enemies abroad. And finally, I want to thank the Creator of the Universe, who gives me the strength to continue working for the eternity of Israel, for our beloved people and our beloved, one and only country.”

He ended his speech by addressing Israeli citizens, echoing three biblical references.

“We have prevailed over our enemies, and together we will prevail over them in the future as well. ‘Fear not, Israel, fear not, for you are a lion’s cub. The lion roars—who shall not fear? Who shall not fear? The people of Israel live, and the Eternal One of Israel does not lie. Thank you.”

More than 5.6 million out of Israel’s 7.3 million eligible voters took to the polling stations throughout the country on Tuesday to vote for the Jewish state’s 26th Knesset, according to Israel’s Central Elections Committee.

As of Wednesday morning, partial results published by the CEC show that Netanyahu’s Likud party had 732,001 votes (21.45%) after 3,413,319 votes had been counted at 6,881 voting stations.

Netanyahu’s bloc, which includes United Torah Judaism (216,021, 6.33%), Shas (194,069, 5.69%), Otzma Yehudit (193,414, 5.67%) and Religious Zionism-Zehut (165,003, 4.83%), had a collective 1,500,508 votes, or 43.97%.

Based on these partial results, Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc was projected to secure 56 seats, compared with 48 for the opposition and 16 for the Arab parties, though the figures remained subject to change, according to Israeli media.