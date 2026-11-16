Tanker struck by projectile in Strait of Hormuz, fire reported
(Nov. 16, 2026 / JNS)
A tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, sparking a fire in its engine room, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) office in Dubai reported.
No casualties were reported, and all crew members were accounted for, according to UKMTO. The extent of the damage remained unknown, and authorities were investigating the incident.
20261116 UKMTO WARNING 207-26 ATTACKhttps://t.co/XfK2TMHROL#MaritimeSecurity #MarSec pic.twitter.com/vHQqFoq4tj— UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) November 16, 2026