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‘Growing hub for Israelis,’ says Chabad rabbi ahead of move to Slovenia

“To establish a new Chabad in a permanent way over there is a milestone for me personally,” Rabbi Yossi Krinsky told JNS.

Rebecca Szlechter
Rabbi Krinsky with his wife, Rochele, and their daughter, ahead of their move to Slovenia. Credit: Courtesy of the Krinsky family.
Rabbi Krinsky with his wife, Rochele, and their daughter, ahead of their move to Slovenia. Credit: Courtesy of the Krinsky family.
(Nov. 16, 2026 / JNS)

Rabbi Yossi Krinsky and his wife, Rochele Krinsky, were researching places in Europe without a permanent Chabad-Lubavitch presence when they learned about Slovenia. The two now plan to move to Ljubljana, the central European country’s capital, with their 5-month-old daughter to become official Chabad emissaries there.

“We heard that there are Israelis who are living there, or who are moving there,” he told JNS. “It’s a growing hub for Israelis. Slowly, more and more are moving.”

Slovenia is home to 100 Jews, according to the World Jewish Congress, which notes a “noticeable revival of Jewish culture” in the country since 2000.

The Krinskys spent three weeks in Slovenia this summer and met Israelis, tourists and members of the local Jewish community. They also held a Rosh Hashanah gathering, coordinated with Rabbi Ariel Haddad, who lives in Trieste, Italy, about 90 minutes from Ljubljana, and which they said drew about 65 people.

Around the same number came to a barbecue the couple organized for Israelis living in Slovenia during a visit last summer. They posted an invitation to the gathering in Israeli groups on social media.

“We weren’t expecting a lot of people, but 60 people showed up,” Yossi Krinsky told JNS. “This is it.”

Rabbi Krinsky with Israelis who attended a barbecue they organized during their visit to Slovenia this summer. Credit: Courtesy of Rabbi Krinsky.
Rabbi Yossi Krinsky with Israelis who attended a barbecue they organized during their visit to Slovenia in summer 2026. Credit: Courtesy of Rabbi Yossi Krinsky.

He and his wife told JNS that they decided to move to Slovenia after visiting the country and talking with Chabad officials in Brooklyn. During their visit to Slovenia, Israel opened an embassy there.

“It was a lot of things that came together at the right time, in the right place,” Krinsky told JNS.

The rabbi is from Vilna, Lithuania, and his wife grew up in Gothenburg, Sweden. Both grew up in Chabad families.

“I’m excited to be part of the Rebbe’s army and to bring true Torah, true Judaism to this part of the world that hasn’t had it yet in a permanent way,” he said. “To establish a new Chabad in a permanent way over there is a milestone for me personally.”

According to the World Jewish Congress, the Jewish Community of Slovenia represents Jews in the community.

Krinsky told JNS that he met two Israelis at the summer barbecue. The two had lived in the same city for 16 years without knowing each other.

Rabbi Krinsky with Israelis who attended a barbecue they organized during their visit to Slovenia this summer. Credit : Courtesy of Rabbi Krinsky.
Rabbi Yossi Krinsky with Israelis who attended a barbecue they organized during their visit to Slovenia in summer 2026. Credit: Courtesy of Rabbi Yossi Krinsky.

“This is going to be a new opportunity for them to come together, to have Jewish discussions and have real Judaism together,” he told JNS.

According to Krinsky, Slovenia lacks a Jewish school or established Chabad, although Haddad has traveled from Italy to conduct services around the High Holidays. As more Jewish families settle in the country, Krinsky said there is a growing need for a permanent Jewish presence.

“It’s literally establishing a community from scratch,” he said.

He hopes that Jews who come to the forthcoming Chabad center will feel a sense of belonging and gain a deeper understanding of their identity and traditions. “Not everyone necessarily knows where to turn, especially today, when it’s important to be a proud Jew,” he told JNS. “We need to understand what it means to be Jewish.”

He and his wife will need to learn a new language, but both their families have experience navigating new countries and cultures. His American parents moved to Lithuania, and his wife’s English parents moved to Sweden, he told JNS.

“It’s going to be a challenge, but we’re excited,” he said. “We’re ready to take it, and we’re ready to do it.”

Europe Jewish Religion and Thought Diaspora Jewry
Rebecca Szlechter
Rebecca Szlechter Rebecca Szlechter
Rebecca Szlechter is a reporter at JNS based in New York City.
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