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Toronto man charged after allegedly threatening people he perceived as Palestinian

Shafik Al Jawhari, 32, faces multiple charges, including uttering death threats and assault with a weapon, as Toronto police investigate the incident as a suspected hate crime.

Police car lights. Credit: Pixabay.
Police car lights. Credit: Pixabay.
(Jun. 8, 2026 / JNS)

Shafik Al Jawhari, 32, of Toronto, was arrested and charged after allegedly threatening people he perceived to be Palestinian while carrying a weapon at a business in Scarborough, the Toronto Police Service said.

The incident occurred on June 6 in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Pharmacy Avenue. Police alleged that Al Jawhari entered a business, uttered threats toward the victims and was in possession of a weapon.

Al Jawhari was charged with two counts of uttering threats to cause death, assault with a weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon and failing to comply with a probation order.

The Toronto Police Service’s Hate Crime Unit is investigating the case as a suspected hate-motivated offense.

Canada Hate Crimes
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