Toronto man charged after allegedly threatening people he perceived as Palestinian

Shafik Al Jawhari, 32, of Toronto, was arrested and charged after allegedly threatening people he perceived to be Palestinian while carrying a weapon at a business in Scarborough, the Toronto Police Service said.

The incident occurred on June 6 in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Pharmacy Avenue. Police alleged that Al Jawhari entered a business, uttered threats toward the victims and was in possession of a weapon.

Al Jawhari was charged with two counts of uttering threats to cause death, assault with a weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon and failing to comply with a probation order.

The Toronto Police Service’s Hate Crime Unit is investigating the case as a suspected hate-motivated offense.