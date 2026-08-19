Yemeni gov warns Iranian-backed Houthis plan to seize Red Sea strait

Yemen’s internationally recognized government warned on Wednesday that the Iranian-backed Houthis are planning to seize the Bab al-Mandeb Strait at the mouth of the Red Sea, Agence France-Presse reported .

“The Houthi militia ... is working to create the conditions for seizing control of the Bab al-Mandeb Strait by expanding its presence along the western coast and attempting to control strategic Yemeni islands in the Red Sea,” Yemen’s information minister Moammar al-Eryani told the outlet.

The U.S. government designated the Houthis, who have controlled most of northwest Yemen, including its capital, Sana’a, since 2014, as a foreign terrorist organization in 2025.