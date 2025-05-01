NJ governor visits Bahrain synagogue on trade mission to Gulf states

( May 1, 2025 / JNS)

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) posed wearing a white yarmulke in front of an ark, above which the Ten Commandments were depicted in Hebrew and in Arabic. A Torah scroll peeked out from within a slightly ajar ark, beside reproductions of Marc Chagall’s stained glass windows at Hadassah Ein Kerem, and above, a geometric wooden lampshade covered a bulb, symbolic of the “eternal light.”

“A meaningful visit to Bahrain’s synagogue with former ambassador to the United States Houda Nonoo,” the governor wrote on April 29. “Incredibly special to hear about how Bahrain’s Jewish community contributes to the richness of Bahraini culture.”

Nonoo, the first Jewish ambassador from an Arab country, told JNS that Murphy’s “visit to our synagogue was deeply meaningful—a powerful affirmation of the strong bonds between New Jersey and our community here in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

“His presence underscored a shared commitment to interfaith dialogue, mutual respect and the enduring values of inclusion and coexistence,” the former envoy told JNS.

On social media, Nonoo added that “Bahrain and New Jersey share a commitment to interfaith dialogue, fostering mutual understanding between diverse communities across both regions.”

The governor, who participated in last week’s International March for the Living in Poland to commemorate the Holocaust, visited the House of Ten Commandments, the synagogue in the Bahrain capital Manama, as part of a week-long trade mission to Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

On Wednesday, Murphy’s office announced that the state’s Department of Law and Public Safety, Division of Gaming Enforcement signed a memorandum of understanding with the Emirati General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority.

“New Jersey’s role as a national leader and international destination for gaming is strengthened by global partnerships that drive innovation in an industry where consumers seek exciting experiences,” the governor stated, predicting that the agreement “will strengthen our international economy while prioritizing responsible gaming.”

On April 27, Murphy, his wife Tammy Murphy and New Jersey business and higher education leaders arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. During their six days in the city, the N.J. delegation aimed to forge partnerships with the Saudis on “technology, artificial intelligence, gaming and other key industries to deepen bilateral investment and trade relationships,” per the governor’s office.

“Initial meetings and events in Riyadh focused on establishing economic and academic collaborations while strengthening ties,” it added.

Rutgers University and King Saud University agreed to collaborate on “public policy, urban planning, city development, and business management,” according to the governor’s office. “Students at both universities will collaborate on research methods utilizing the unique resources of each institution and region to strengthen international academic cooperation,” it added.

“New Jersey’s economic success hinges on our ability to forge new international relationships,” Murphy stated.

Saudi Arabia, which will host soccer’s World Cup in 2034, will work with New Jersey, which will host the 2026 championship game. The New Jersey Economic Development Authority will create internships for Bahraini youth.

“We are proud to open new doors for New Jersey businesses and Bahraini students to grow our thriving economy, contribute to its innovation and help Bahraini youth return home with meaningful experiences that benefit both of our regions,” Murphy stated.

The governor also announced agreements to collaborate between New Jersey’s Kean University and Rowan University and schools in the United Arab Emirates.

The Emirates-based food-packaging company Hotpack is expected to announce plans to build a new, $100 million manufacturing plant in Edison, N.J., creating 200 jobs to start.

Murphy’s trip came amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war with much of the rest of the world. The uncertainty over Trump’s tariffs has contributed to a shrinking economy in the first quarter of 2025, per the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The trade mission is one of several, including a visit to Israel, that Murphy has scheduled for his final year in office.

“Strengthening New Jersey’s ties with our Gulf Arab partners and around the world helps us continue to build a strong innovation economy, attracting international businesses and industry leaders to invest in our state,” Murphy stated.